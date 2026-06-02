Ernest Nuamah is among 14 players set to make their World Cup debut after being named in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 tournament

Derrick Luckassen earned a place in the squad following the injury absence of experienced centre-back Alexander Djiku

Jordan Ayew is the only player in the Black Stars squad preparing for a third World Cup appearance, while several others will feature at the tournament for a second time

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Ernest Nuamah will lead a group of players preparing to make their first FIFA World Cup appearance after Ghana announced its squad for the 2026 tournament.

The Olympique Lyonnais forward, regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, is among 14 players selected by head coach Carlos Queiroz who are set to feature at the World Cup for the first time.

The 26-man squad, announced today, also includes Derrick Luckassen, who earned a place in the team following the injury to experienced defender Alexander Djiku.

Also making the squad are Christopher Bonsu Baah of Al Qadsiah, Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjælland, and Czech Republic-based forward Prince Adu-Kwabena.

Other players set to experience the World Cup for the first time include: Brandon Thomas-Asante, Augustine Boakye, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Marvin Senaya.

Goalkeepers Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang complete the list of debutants.

Meanwhile, several members of the squad are preparing for their second World Cup appearance, while captain Jordan Ayew remains the only player set to feature at a third World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Wales national football team in an international friendly on Tuesday as part of their preparations before travelling to the United States.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside 1966 world champions England national football team, 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

Full Ghana World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Derrick Luckassen, Abdul Mumin, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Augustine Boakye

Attackers: Jordan Ayew, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Prince Adu-Kwabena, Ernest Nuamah, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Brandon Thomas-Asante

Source: YEN.com.gh