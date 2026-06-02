Prophet Roja has shaken the internet with an unexpected prophecy about South Africa amid its reported xenophobic attacks

The renowned Ghanaian clergyman claims the nation is about to collapse, with its citizens running from their own country

Prophet Roja's prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with concerned users sharing mixed comments

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Prophet Roja has caused a stir with a doom prophecy about South Africans.

Prophet Roja releases a deep prophecy on South Africa, siding with an earlier vision by Telvin Sowah. image credit: DeLighter Roja, UGC

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Prophet Roja shared a vision he claimed to have received about the African country.

According to the man of God, very soon, the citizens of South Africa will run from their own country.

The clergyman detailed that their predicament will stem from their controversial actions against Ghanaian immigrants.

"What South Africans have done to Ghana, mark it anywhere it would happen. As for Ghanaians, we are running back to our home, but with them, they will look pitiful concerning what is about to happen to them," he said.

"They will soon run away from their own country. No nation who rise against Ghana will survive. We do not have military men or weapons for war, but we have something greater than that," he added.

According to Prophet Roja, South Africa will go through difficult times over their rise against Ghana, claiming their country will soon be empty.

"The citizens of South Africa will go through hell over what they did to Ghanaians. You can believe it or not, I am speaking the words of God. Very soon, their country will be empty."

The man of God noted that when that time comes, they will beg citizens from other countries to come and stay, but no one will honour their invitation.

"They will open their doors for visitors to come, but no one will go there. A new Rwanda is coming to South Africa."

Prophet Roja advised Ghanaians still in South Africa to quickly come back home, indicating that the country will soon collapse.

"The rest of the Ghanaians still there should hurry and come back because very soon the country will overturn."

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy is below.

Prophet Roja's South Africa prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compound social media comments after Prophet Roja dropped a prophecy about South Africa.

Emefa wrote:

" This prophecy is giving me some joy."

Born Rich wrote:

"I saw the same thing last night, trust me."

Chrisnet wrote:

"We are praying for that."

Mensah Emmanuel wrote:

"We are waiting for this prophecy."

Uncle Rob wrote:

"How soon is this gonna be? Because I am an action man, I need an immediate action prophet."

Lutha King wrote:

"The white South Africans will take over soon."

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei controversially prophesies that Black South Africans will flee to Morocco to serve as slaves. Photo credit: @telvinsowah.adjei

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin drops prophecy on South Africa

Meanwhile, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei also shared a prophecy on South Africans due to the xenophobic attacks.

During a church service on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the renowned prophet indicated that the Black South Africans would soon become 'slaves' to the people of Morocco.

In a video on X, Prophet Telvin Sowah detailed an alleged vision of Black South Africans migrating from their country into hardship with a Northern African country.

"South Africa will be hosted in Morocco. I saw black South Africans with bags migrating from South Africa to Morocco to become servants."

The prophet indicated that in the vision, he did not see Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the March and March Movement in South Africa,

"There's a lady I saw on the news saying, 'go back and fix your country, go back and fix your country.' Where are you now?"

The X video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below.

Xenophobic attack victim begins cement business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa had launched a business.

Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama had promised to assist Emmanuel Akowuah in setting up a firm upon his return from South Africa.

Ghanaians commented on the launch, sharing their thoughts on the situation in South Africa that has seen people forced to leave.

Source: YEN.com.gh