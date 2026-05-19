Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth

The title ends Arsenal’s six-year wait for silverware and gives Mikel Arteta his second major trophy as manager

Winning the Premier League is expected to deliver a huge financial boost, with the club projected to receive a massive payout

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Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night, leaving the Gunners unreachable on 82 points.

The title triumph ends a long wait for Arsenal, who have finally returned to the summit of English football after three consecutive runners-up finishes.

Premier League Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Earned After winning league

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners spent much of the season at the top of the table, although their title charge appeared under serious threat in April as Manchester City began to pile pressure on them.

A 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium looked like it had shifted momentum in City's favour, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded impressively and held off Pep Guardiola’s challenge to secure their first league title since the famous “Invincibles” season of 2003/04.

According to Sky Sports, the achievement also ends a six-year trophy drought and delivers Arteta his second major honour as Arsenal manager at the Emirates Stadium.

There may still be more silverware to come.

Arsenal now turn attention toward the biggest match in the club’s European history as they prepare to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

How much Arsenal earn for winning the Premier League

Winning the Premier League title also guarantees a huge financial reward.

Arsenal are set to receive a guaranteed baseline payment of £96.9 million, which is distributed equally among all 20 Premier League clubs.

That amount includes approximately:

£29.8m from domestic TV rights

£59.2m from international broadcasting rights

£7.9m from central commercial payments

As league champions, Arsenal will also collect the highest merit payment awarded for first place.

League figures indicate that finishing top guarantees £53.1 million in merit revenue, with lower league positions receiving progressively smaller payments.

Clubs also receive additional payments based on how often their matches are shown live domestically.

As one of the season’s most frequently televised clubs, Arsenal are expected to receive between £26m and £28m in facility fees, similar to the league’s most regularly broadcast teams.

Last season, Liverpool received £174.9m after winning the title, while Arsenal earned £171.5m as runners-up.

By combining the equal central distribution (£96.9m), champions merit payment (£53.1m), and projected TV facility fees (£26m–£28m), Arsenal's total league payout is expected to reach between £176 million and £178 million.

That figure only reflects direct Premier League distributions.

The club’s total financial windfall is likely to grow further once external rewards, including title bonuses from sponsors such as Adidas and Emirates, are added.

Source: YEN.com.gh