Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has become the latest Black Stars player to secure an ambassadorial role with a leading Ghanaian company

The winger recently arrived in the country to complete the partnership after enduring a bittersweet 2025/26 campaign with Leicester City

Fatawu is now expected to shift his focus to national team duties as the Black Stars begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has landed a major ambassadorial deal with Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Rush Energy Drink.

The Black Stars winger arrived at the Accra International Airport late on Sunday, May 3, to a warm reception from fans as excitement around the partnership continued to grow.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku secures an ambassadorial role with Rush Energy Drink. Photo credit: Rush Energy Drink/Facebook and Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku lands ambassadorial role with Rush Energy

Fatawu becomes the latest Ghanaian football star to secure a high-profile endorsement deal with a leading local company.

He joins fellow Black Stars teammate Mohammed Kudus, who currently serves as the face of Procus Ghana, producers of Kivo Gari and Kivo Pepper.

The Leicester City attacker will also work alongside popular TikToker Official Starter as one of the ambassadors for the Rush Energy Drink brand.

Why Rush Energy chose Issahaku?

Speaking on the decision to partner with the 22-year-old, Priscilla Awumey, Business Development Manager of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, explained that Fatawu’s personality and journey perfectly align with the brand.

"We chose to go with him because he [Abdul Fatawu Issahaku] is young; he is youth. Rush Energy Drink is about energy, and when you talk about energy, you talk about the youth," she told the media.

She further highlighted how the winger’s rise from humble beginnings makes him relatable to many young people.

"We thought of going with somebody who is a good brand ambassador for the youth. Fatawu started from scratch, and he has worked his way through. Now he is up there; he is playing for Leicester City. A lot of youth look up to him, so attaching him to the brand is a boost to us and a boost to him."

Watch the video here, as shared on X:

The partnership marks another important milestone in Fatawu’s rapidly growing profile both on and off the pitch.

The former Dreams FC star has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting young footballers, while his cheerful and energetic personality has also made him popular among fans.

His football journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

From playing on dusty pitches in Tamale to starring for Steadfast FC and Dreams FC, the winger eventually earned a move to Sporting CP before joining Leicester City.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew will be key components of Carlos Queiroz's reign as head coach of Ghana. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku eyes World Cup duty after relegation

Although Leicester endured a difficult 2025/26 season that ended in relegation to England’s third tier, Fatawu remained one of the club’s standout performers.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghanaian directly contributed to 17 goals, scoring nine times and providing eight assists in 44 appearances.

He also enjoyed individual success during the campaign, winning the EFL Championship Goal of the Month award twice.

His impressive strikes in August 2025 and February 2026 earned widespread praise from fans and pundits.

Watch Fatawu's award-winning strike, as shared on X:

With the club season now over, Fatawu is expected to shift his focus to national team duties ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winger scored Ghana’s only goal in the recent 2-1 defeat against Germany and is widely expected to feature in Carlos Queiroz’s squad for the tournament next month.

BBC journalist hails Issahaku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that BBC Sports journalist John Bennett praised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for his spectacular goal-of-the-season contender against Ipswich Town.

The winger’s audacious strike from inside his own half has since been recorded as the longest-range goal in Championship history.

Source: YEN.com.gh