Moroccan football has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of young player Faten Ben Amar El Azizi

The promising footballer represented the women's team of Maghreb Atlético Tétouan in Morocco's regional championship

Her death came amid an unprecedented migration surge at the Ceuta border, where Spanish authorities recorded at least 74 fatalities

Moroccan football is mourning the tragic death of 20-year-old Faten Ben Amar El Azizi, who drowned while attempting to swim across the border to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

The young footballer, who represented the women's team of Maghreb Atlético Tetuán, lost her life on Thursday, July 30, during an attempt to reach Spain.

Moroccan Footballer Faten Ben Amar El Azizi Dies While Attempting to Reach Spain

Source: Twitter

Faten dies in attempt to swim to Spain

Her club confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement, saying her journey was driven by hope rather than recklessness.

According to the club, Faten "wasn't looking for fame or adventure" but was searching for "a better life and a future she believed awaited her on the other side of the border."

Her death has cast a shadow over Moroccan football and renewed attention on the dangers faced by migrants attempting the perilous crossing into Ceuta.

Who was Faten Ben Amar El Azizi?

Faten played for the women's side of Maghreb Atlético Tetuán, one of northern Morocco's oldest football clubs, founded on March 12, 1922.

While the club is best known for its men's team in the Botola Pro, Faten featured in the regional women's championship and was regarded as a promising young player.

Football was deeply rooted in her family. Her cousin, Abdessamad El Azizi, also enjoyed a playing career, representing several Moroccan clubs, including Ittihad Martil.

Following her passing, the Moroccan Union of Professional Footballers paid tribute in an official statement:

"With deep regret, the Moroccan Union of Professional Footballers mourns the tragic death of player Faten Ben Omar El Azizi."

Migration tragedy shocks Morocco

Faten's death came during one of the deadliest migration waves at the Ceuta border in recent years.

Spanish authorities reported that more than 60,000 people attempted to reach the enclave during the surge.

At least 74 people died on the Spanish side, while Moroccan media reported a further 16 fatalities on the Moroccan side, most of them by drowning near the coastal town of Fnideq.

In its tribute, Maghreb Atlético Tetuán stressed that Faten's decision was born out of hope rather than carelessness.

The club said she had set out in search of "a new door" to a better future but tragically never reached the other side.

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Source: YEN.com.gh