Benjamin Asare has reached another significant milestone in his career after helping Ghana grind out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama

The 33-year-old was called into action after replacing the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi at halftime and produced a composed display

With Ati-Zigi's fitness now in doubt, Asare could be in line to start Ghana's crucial Group L showdown against England

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Ghana’s dramatic victory over Panama on June 17 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was not only memorable for Caleb Yirenkyi’s late winner.

It also marked a historic night for goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who reached an unprecedented milestone for the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage.

Thrown into the spotlight after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was forced off at halftime through injury, the 33-year-old rose to the occasion with an assured display.

World Cup 2026: Benjamin Asare Achieves Remarkable Milestone in Ghana's 1-0 Win Over Panama

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare makes World Cup debut

Asare's introduction came earlier than expected after Ati-Zigi, who required treatment on multiple occasions during the first half, was unable to continue after the interval.

Despite entering a tense and finely balanced contest, the experienced shot-stopper settled almost immediately.

He dealt confidently with Panama's aerial deliveries, organised his defence effectively and produced three important interventions to keep the Central Americans at bay as Ghana sealed victory at the death, thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi.

Benjamin Asare creates unprecedented World Cup history

For Asare, the occasion carried extra significance.

Not only did he make his FIFA World Cup debut, but he also celebrated it with a clean sheet and a winning result. Yet those achievements tell only part of the story.

The Hearts of Oak captain has now become the first locally based goalkeeper to feature for Ghana in a World Cup match.

Historically, goalkeepers from the Ghana Premier League have often earned places in World Cup squads, but none had previously stepped onto the pitch during the tournament itself.

At the 2006 edition in Germany, Obuasi AshantiGold goalkeeper George Owu travelled as Ghana's third-choice custodian and did not make an appearance.

Four years later, then-head coach Milovan Rajevac included Liberty Professionals' Daniel Agyei and Heart of Lions' Stephen Ahorlu in his squad for South Africa 2010, but Richard Kingson remained the undisputed first choice throughout the competition.

In Brazil 2014, Aduana Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams was the only home-based shot-stopper selected, while Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad filled a similar role when Ghana returned to the tournament in Qatar eight years later.

World Cup 2026: Benjamin Asare Achieves Remarkable Milestone in Ghana's 1-0 Win Over Panama

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Benjamin Asare?

Asare has now broken new ground, becoming the first goalkeeper still playing in the domestic league to guard the Black Stars' net at a World Cup.

His remarkable achievement could yet be followed by another major opportunity.

Should Ati-Zigi fail to recover from the injury sustained against Panama, Asare may be entrusted with the gloves once again when Ghana face England in Boston on June 23.

The fixture could shape the nation's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh