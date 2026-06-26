Toulouse sporting director Viktor Bezhani has categorically denied reports linking the club to Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Asare has kept back-to-back clean sheets at the 2026 World Cup, helping the Black Stars claim four points from Group L

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper remains under contract with the Ghanaian club until June 2027

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Toulouse sporting director Viktor Bezhani has firmly dismissed reports linking the French Ligue 1 club with a move for Benjamin Asare.

Speculation had suggested the club was preparing a summer bid for the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper following his impressive performances for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Benjamin Asare receives Toulouse transfer update amid swirling reports of a potential move after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Toulouse denies Ben Asare transfer interest

The reports gathered momentum after Asare's assured display against England, having earlier stepped in for the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi during Ghana's World Cup campaign.

However, Bezhani quickly shut down the rumours when contacted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"No truth. We are not interested in him," the Toulouse sporting director said.

His response appears to put an end to rumours linking the French club with a move for the former Accra Great Olympics custodian.

Despite the interest attributed to him, Asare remains contracted to Hearts of Oak until June 2027, having signed a contract extension with the Ghanaian giants last year.

He previously turned down an approach from a club in Djibouti, opting instead to remain with the Accra-based side.

Benjamin Asare to Toulouse? Ligue 1 Club Breaks Silence on World Cup Hero's Reported Transfer. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare's rise at 2026 World Cup

Asare arrived at the 2026 World Cup as Ghana's understudy to first-choice goalkeeper Ati-Zigi, whose tournament was disrupted by an injury in the opening Group L match against Panama.

Thrown into the spotlight, the 33-year-old seized the opportunity with both hands, keeping a clean sheet after replacing Ati-Zigi before producing another outstanding display to shut out a star-studded England attack.

Watch how Asare performed vs England, as shared on X:

His heroics against the Three Lions saw him make history as the first goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League to start a FIFA World Cup match for the Black Stars.

Sofascore also rated him as Ghana's best performer with a score of 7.85, ahead of Thomas Partey (7.50).

Asare's two clean sheets, combined with Caleb Yirenkyi's late winner against Panama, have helped Ghana collect four points from their opening two matches.

His impressive form has strengthened his case to retain his place ahead of Ati-Zigi for the decisive clash with Croatia on June 27.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper's performances have also significantly boosted his profile, sparking transfer speculation from clubs across Europe.

If he continues to impress on football's biggest stage, his stock could rise even further and pave the way for a major move after the tournament.

Ben Asare lands ambassadorial deal with Verna

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water after his standout display against England.

The Black Stars goalkeeper has now secured four endorsement deals as his profile continues to grow.

Source: YEN.com.gh