New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani joined in celebrating Ghana's 0-0 draw with England at the 2026 World Cup

Mamdani has deep ties to Ghana, having been given his middle name, Kwame, after Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah

The Black Stars' disciplined defensive display frustrated England and earned Ghana four points from two games

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New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani has joined in the celebration of Ghana's impressive 0-0 draw with England in their second Group L game at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani celebrates Ghana's 0-0 draw with England, using the word Kakalika in a viral post. Image credit: Zohran Mamdani, Black Stars (X & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars took on England at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in what was billed as one of the tournament's most intriguing Group L fixtures.

A defensive masterclass from Carlos Queiroz's side ensured Ghana kept a clean sheet and earned a hard-fought point against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The clean sheet also meant England captain and talisman Harry Kane was effectively nullified throughout the game. Kane had come into the fixture with an impressive goal-scoring record, making his miss in the dying minutes all the more significant.

Kane's miss has since been credited to Ghanaian spiritualist Kweku Bonsam, who had promised before the game to use his spiritual powers to stop the England captain.

Kwaku Bonsam had stated that his intervention would not injure Kane but would be enough to stop him from performing against Ghana.

The X tweet of Kweku Bonsam's promise to stop Harry Kane is below.

Zohran Mamdani joins Ghana celebration

Following the conclusion of the game, Mamdani took to X to celebrate Ghana's result. He used the word "Kakalika" in his post, a reference to the popular Ghanaian song that has gained global recognition and has been used by the Black Stars on countless occasions.

Mamdani has a deep personal connection to Ghana. His middle name, Kwame, was given to him by his father in honour of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.

He has also previously spoken about how his father raised him with a strong sense of African identity and pride in that heritage.

The X tweet of Zohran Mamdani celebrating Ghana's draw with England is below.

Reactions to Zohran Mamdani's Ghana celebration

Zohran Mamdani's post quickly went viral, with Ghanaians and football fans alike reacting with delight to the New York Mayor's show of support.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@Dipity_dip wrote:

"Not the Mayor of New York hyping Ghana. He has a bit of Ghana in him with that Kwame."

@sir_cdore said:

"Asare made the Mayor fall in love with a whole nation, and Harry Kane too was dissing us from one side. I knew that name Kwame meant you are one of us. Kakalika till the final. Mayor actually repping his roots loud and proud. Ghana boys got NYC behind them. This energy is different."

@Verysimpleidea indicated:

"Haha, amazing. I forgot my boy was born in Africa. I love you Mamdani. Nicely done."

@HarYohAkwan added:

"Kwame, you are the best and one of the great politicians right now. You were not only born in Africa but born back home, where your ancestors left 30,000 to 40,000 years ago, around where the first humans lived. Bless you."

Fans react with delight as New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani celebrates Ghana's hard-fought 0-0 draw with England. Image credit: Zohran Mamdani, Black Stars (X & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Thomas Partey snubbed by Djed Spence

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Djed Spence appeared to skip Thomas Partey during the pre-match handshake line before the England versus Ghana clash.

The incident came just days after Partey was denied entry into Canada and missed Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama.

The midfielder subsequently secured permission to enter the United States and was cleared to feature in Ghana's Group L encounter against England, making his return to the squad a significant talking point ahead of the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh