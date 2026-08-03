Marc Skinner and Manchester United Women reached a mutual agreement to part ways

The 43-year-old led United to their first major trophy, the 2024 FA Cup, and a historic Women's Champions League group stage appearance

The departure follows a quiet transfer window in which United made just two signings while selling forward Melvine Malard

Manchester United Women have confirmed the departure of head coach Marc Skinner after both parties agreed to terminate his contract, ending a four-year spell that delivered some of the club's biggest achievements.

His departure comes just weeks before the start of the new Women's Super League season, bringing an unexpected end to his four-year tenure at the club.

Marc Skinner departs Manchester United W after four years at the club. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Marc Skinner leaves Manchester United Women

Skinner took charge of Manchester United Women in the summer of 2021, replacing Casey Stoney.

During his time at the club, the 43-year-old guided United to four cup finals, lifted the FA Cup in 2024, and led the team into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals after securing their first-ever group-stage qualification.

Last summer, Skinner signed a new contract that was due to keep him at the club until at least 2027, according to Sky Sports.

However, the agreement has now ended less than a month before the new campaign begins.

His exit follows United's fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League last season, leaving the club outside the European qualification places.

Manchester United W's slow transfer is believed to be one of the reasons why Marc Skinner left the club Photo by Poppy Townson - MUFC.

Source: Getty Images

Why Marc Skinner left Manchester United

Skinner had become increasingly outspoken about the need for greater investment if Manchester United were to challenge the league's top clubs consistently.

In April, he publicly stressed that improvements in funding and institutional support were necessary to close the gap on the division's leading teams.

According to Goal, United have had the quietest transfer window in the WSL.

Defender Andrea Medina and goalkeeper Janina Leitzig have arrived, while forward Melvine Malard departed for Chelsea. No other club in the league has completed fewer signings.

The limited activity appears to have widened the gap between Skinner's ambitions and the club's plans.

United finished nine points behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea last season, while emerging sides such as Tottenham, Brighton and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's former side, the London City Lionesses, continue to strengthen.

Although his tenure has come to an abrupt end, Skinner leaves having overseen the most successful period in Manchester United Women's short history, establishing the club as a consistent contender in English women's football.

Chelsea Women star announces pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea Women captain Sam Kerr and her fiancée, Kristie Mewis, are expecting their first child together.

The football couple shared the joyful news with fans in a heartfelt announcement on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh