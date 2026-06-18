Ghana has been handed a fresh injury concern ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup showdown with England

A key player involved in the win over Panama is now racing against time to recover in time to face the Three Lions

Should the Black Stars avoid defeat against Thomas Tuchel's side, qualification to the round of 32 is all but sealed

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Ghana's preparations for the 2026 World Cup showdown against England have been clouded by fresh injury concerns.

The Black Stars could be forced into another selection reshuffle ahead of the Group L clash on June 23 at Boston Stadium in Foxborough after Lawrence Ati-Zigi picked up an injury during the opening victory over Panama.

Ghana suffers a fresh injury scare ahead of the Group L match against England on June 23, 2026. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana suffer Ati-Zigi injury scare

The injury concern comes as a major setback for Ghana, especially after Ati-Zigi delivered an impressive display before being forced off.

The 29-year-old was arguably the Black Stars' standout performer during the first half and played a key role in keeping Panama at bay.

Just two minutes into the contest, he produced a remarkable acrobatic save to deny Cecilio Waterman and prevent an early breakthrough.

His command of the penalty area was equally important as he repeatedly came off his line to deal with dangerous deliveries and through balls.

However, one of those interventions appeared to take its toll.

Although he received treatment and initially continued, the St Gallen goalkeeper looked increasingly uncomfortable as the half progressed.

Following another heavy collision with a Panamanian attacker, concerns inside the Ghana camp began to grow.

And when referee Glyn Nyberg brought the opening period to an end, Ati-Zigi walked gingerly towards the tunnel and did not return for the second half.

World Cup 2026: Ghana Suffer Fresh Lawrence Ati-Zigi Injury Scare Ahead of England Match. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Is Benjamin Asare ready for England test?

Ati-Zigi's replacement, Benjamin Asare, stepped into the spotlight and produced a composed display to help preserve Ghana's narrow lead.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper dealt confidently with everything thrown his way, making key interventions and handling several dangerous situations, including a frantic late scramble inside the penalty area.

As of the time of writing, the Ghana Football Association has not provided an official update on the extent of Ati-Zigi's injury.

But Owuraku Ampofo indicates that there is a possibility that the St Gallen glovesman has picked up a groin injury.

Which means the 29-year-old could be out for one to three weeks for a mild stretch or tear, potentially ruling Zigi out of the competition.

As it stands, with only a few days separating Ghana from their biggest group-stage fixture, the Black Stars' medical department, led by Dr Prince Pambo, faces a race against time to get the goalkeeper ready.

Should Ati-Zigi fail to recover in time, Asare is expected to deputise once again as Ghana seek a positive result against one of the tournament favourites.

Asare sends bold message to World Cup rivals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare had sent a clear message of confidence ahead of facing top international forwards like Harry Kane.

The Ghana goalkeeper insists he is unfazed by the challenge of going up against elite attackers on football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh