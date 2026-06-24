Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, named Antoine Semenyo his man of the match from Ghana's 0-0 draw with England

The Black Stars put in a disciplined performance at Gillette Stadium, holding one of the pre-tournament favourites to a goalless draw

Dr Bawumia expressed his delight at the result, saying he was happy for the team after their excellent performance against England

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has named his standout performer from the Black Stars' impressive 0-0 draw with England in their second Group L game at the 2026 World Cup.

Dr Bawumia selects his Man of the Match following Ghana's goalless draw with England. Image credit: Dr Bawumia/Black Stars (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars put in a disciplined and spirited performance at Gillette Stadium, holding one of the pre-tournament favourites to a goalless draw.

The result was widely praised across Ghana, with many noting the team's defensive organisation and tactical discipline as key factors in frustrating England throughout the 90 minutes.

Carlos Queiroz's men strengthened their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, maintaining second place in Group L with four points ahead of their final group-stage encounter against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Bawumia picks his MOTM for Ghana-England draw

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Bawumia praised the Black Stars for their performance against England, expressing his delight at the result.

He said:

"Thank God for their performance, they've done excellent and so I'm happy for them tonight."

Asked who his man of the match was, Bawumia singled out Antoine Semenyo alongside central defenders Jonas Adjetey and Nicolas Opoku for their outstanding contributions, saying:

"It is a difficult one but Semenyo did very well and our defenders also did excellent."

Below is the X video in which Dr Bawumia names Ghana's Man of the Match following the draw against England.

Yaw Dabo shares moment with Bellingham

Since the Black Stars began their World Cup campaign, a number of Ghanaian entertainment celebrities have rallied behind the team by travelling to the United States to offer their support in person.

One of them is Yaw Dabo, who was present at Gillette Stadium to cheer the stars on.

Following the conclusion of the game, the Ghanaian actor was spotted sharing a warm and hilarious moment with England star Jude Bellingham on the pitch.

Yaw Dabo shares a light-hearted moment with Jude Bellingham following Ghana's draw against England. Image credit: The Thinker Man/Yaw Dabo (X & Instagram).

Source: Twitter

In the clip, Dabo told Bellingham:

"Thank you Jude, you have done well. You have made me happy. Say something to the fans."

Bellingham responded by patting Dabo on the head and saying:

"This guy is the man."

The exchange quickly went viral, with fans finding it hilarious that Bellingham had treated the veteran Ghanaian actor like a child without knowing his age.

The X video of Yaw Dabo's interaction with Jude Bellingham is below.

Kwaku Bonsam credited for Harry Kane's miss

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam received widespread credit after his pre-match promise to stop Harry Kane seemingly came to pass during the game.

Kane, widely regarded as one of the most clinical strikers in world football, blazed over from close range in the 87th minute after the ball fell perfectly to him with the goal gaping.

Bonsam had promised before the game to use his spiritual powers to neutralise the England captain, and fans flooded social media to credit him after the miss, with many saying his promise had come to pass.

Source: YEN.com.gh