

• FIFA officially confirmed Ghana's qualification to the Round of 32 on Saturday, June 27, 2026, ahead of their final group game against Croatia

• The Black Stars secured four points from two games, beating Panama 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with England, enough to guarantee a top-eight third-place finish

• Ghana's qualification marks their third-ever World Cup knockout appearance and their first since 2019, sending fans into a frenzy online

Ghana have officially qualified for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FIFA confirming the news on Saturday, June 27, 2026, before the Black Stars had even played their third and final group game.

The Black Stars sit on four points after two Group H matches, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Panama and a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England.

2026 World FIFA World Cup: Ghana Black Stars Qualify for Round of 32 Before Croatia Game

Source: Instagram

The result that sealed their fate came from elsewhere: Spain's 1-0 defeat of Uruguay left the South Americans on only two points, meaning Ghana are guaranteed to finish among the eight best third-placed teams across all groups, even if they should lose to Croatia.

The confirmation came via the official FIFA World Cup Facebook page, which posted a graphic reading "QUALIFIED — ROUND OF 32" alongside the Ghanaian flag.

The post quickly racked up over 1,000 reactions and hundreds of comments from ecstatic Ghanaian fan

See the Facebook post below:

Ghana's historic FIFA World Cup milestone

The qualification represents a landmark moment for Ghanaian football. It is the Black Stars' third-ever appearance in a World Cup knockout round, following their famous runs in 2006 and 2010, and their first knockout qualification in any major competition since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Heading into Saturday's clash against Croatia, the pressure has lifted considerably, with Ghana now free to push for a group win that could set up a more favourable second-round tie.

Fan reactions to Ghana's qualification

Ghanaians flooded the comments section of the FIFA announcement with a mixture of joy, humour, and some tactical thinking.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Fierti Wisdom Ofoe wrote:

"So we can still choose to knock Croatia out by winning them? 🤭"

Comeback FC said:

"Two matches have changed the dynamic of the Round of 32. Portugal, England, and Ghana have qualified without kicking a ball 😅."

Nam Tuu commented:

"Croatia 🇭🇷..you got the gist? That's your clue to make sure you score us.. We won't pack the bus, so feel free 😅😅😅."

Seth Humble added:

"Dear Ghana Black Stars, we have qualified, but we need to help our brothers from Senegal to qualify also."

Source: YEN.com.gh