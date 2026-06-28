Ghana finished third in Group L with four points after beating Panama, drawing with England and losing to Croatia

The Black Stars will face Colombia, who topped Group K with wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo and a draw with Portugal

Ghana avoided Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, but face a Colombia side that conceded just once and scored four in the group stage

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Ghana will face Colombia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the knockout clash scheduled for July 4 in Kansas City after the conclusion of the group stage.

The fixture sets up a high-stakes encounter as both sides battle for a place in the Round of 16.

World Cup 2026: Ghana to Face Colombia in Confirmed Round of 32 Clash, Avoids Portugal

Source: Getty Images

How Ghana and Colombia reached World Cup R32

The Black Stars finished third in Group L after collecting four points from their three matches, defeating Panama 1-0, drawing goalless with England and falling 2-1 to Croatia in their final fixture.

That tally was sufficient to advance Ghana as one of the best third-placed teams across the tournament.

Colombia, meanwhile, topped Group K with seven points from three games. Los Cafeteros opened with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, followed by a 1-0 win against DR Congo, before playing out a goalless draw with Portugal in their final group match.

The result confirmed them as group winners and means Ghana avoided a potential encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Ghana discovers knockout stage opponent and path

Colombia presents a formidable challenge for Carlos Queiroz's charges.

The South Americans conceded just one goal throughout the group stage while scoring four, underscoring the defensive solidity and attacking efficiency that have characterised their campaign so far.

Their overall head-to-head record against African nations is also telling.

Colombia have won three, drawn one and lost only once against African opponents, that sole defeat coming against Cameroon at the 1990 tournament after extra time.

Should Ghana progress past Colombia, the Black Stars could face Switzerland in the Round of 16. Further advancement would then set up a potential clash against one of Argentina, Cabo Verde, Australia or Egypt.

How much will Ghana earn for reaching R32?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s progression to the Round of 32 comes with a major financial boost, as FIFA provides $2.5 million in preparation funding and an additional $11 million for reaching the knockout stage.

This brings the Black Stars’ total earnings from the tournament to $13.5 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh