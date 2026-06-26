Thomas Partey’s availability for Ghana’s first knockout match could depend on their final Group L position and travel destination

A second-place finish could send Ghana to Canada, where Partey previously faced entry issues before the Panama match

Partey avoided answering questions about Djed Spence’s handshake decision after the England draw

The 2026 World Cup could bring more travel complications for Ghana after Thomas Partey reportedly faces the possibility of missing his country’s first knockout match.

The Black Stars are almost certain to reach the Round of 32 after collecting four points from their opening two matches.

Thomas Partey Could Be Blocked From Knockout Round if Ghana Finish Second

Source: Getty Images

Ghana started the tournament with a narrow victory over Panama before securing an important goalless draw against England, leaving them with a chance of finishing first, second or third in Group L.

Partey started in Ghana’s match against England, but his availability for the knockout stage could depend on where Carlos Queiroz’s team finishes in the group.

The 33-year-old midfielder is currently awaiting trial in the UK over allegations involving serious offences. He has denied all allegations.

Thomas Partey’s World Cup knockout future in doubt

If Ghana defeat Croatia in their final group match and manage to overcome England’s goal difference, they would finish top of Group L.

A first-place finish would see Ghana face one of the best-performing third-place teams from Groups E, H, I, J or K in the Round of 32.

Partey would be available for that match because it would take place in the United States, similar to Ghana’s game against England.

The match would be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, the situation becomes more complicated if Ghana finish second in the group.

Partey missed Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama after being denied a visa to enter Canada because of his ongoing legal case.

A second-place finish would send Ghana to BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, where they would face either Portugal or Colombia.

That could mean the former Arsenal midfielder faces another challenge entering Canada and could once again be unavailable for selection.

If Ghana finish third, their first knockout match would be played in Kansas City.

In that scenario, Partey would be available to Queiroz for selection.

Partey’s England handshake controversy

Before Ghana’s World Cup clash with England, attention was focused on whether the Three Lions players would shake Partey’s hand during the pre-match routine.

Tottenham defender Djed Spence appeared to be the only England player who avoided the handshake with the Ghana midfielder.

Djed Spence avoids shaking Thomas Partey's hand in the pre-match ritual during the England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup match on June 23, 2026. Photos by Richard Pelham and Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The English Football Association had initially considered whether the decision should be made on behalf of the players.

However, they eventually allowed each individual player to decide whether they wanted to acknowledge Partey before the match.

After the goalless draw, Partey was asked about the incident in the mixed zone but chose not to comment.

Why English fans booed Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was booed by some England supporters during Ghana's 2026 World Cup clash with the Three Lions.

The midfielder returned to the Black Stars' starting lineup after missing the opening victory over Panama due to problems in securing a Canadian visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh