Messi and Ronaldo could meet for the first time in World Cup history, with the final as the only possible stage

The two legends have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards combined and have dominated football for over 20 years

Argentina and Portugal’s knockout paths now create the possibility of a dream World Cup finale

The perfect ending to one of football’s greatest rivalries could be on the horizon, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now having a possible path to meet in the 2026 World Cup final.

For more than two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated world football, competing at the highest level and collecting a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them.

Messi vs Ronaldo: World Cup route could deliver the ultimate GOAT showdown

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Their careers have been compared season after season, with fans and pundits constantly debating one question: who is the greatest footballer of all time?

That debate could finally have its ultimate moment on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the two icons could meet on the biggest stage in football.

The possibility emerged after the completion of the group stages created an unlikely but historic scenario for the two legends.

In the final round of group matches, Argentina defeated Jordan 3-1, with Messi coming off the bench to score and extend his World Cup scoring streak to seven consecutive games.

The victory gave the defending champions a perfect three wins from three matches as they finished top of Group J, setting up a Round of 32 clash with Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, Portugal drew 0-0 with Colombia in Miami to finish second in Group K, meaning they will face Croatia in their opening knockout match.

Why Messi and Ronaldo can only meet in the World Cup final

The group-stage results placed Argentina and Portugal on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, ending the possibility of a potential quarter-final meeting between Messi and Ronaldo.

However, it created an even bigger possibility — the only stage where the two superstars can now face each other is the World Cup final.

Portugal’s route would see them potentially face Spain in the Round of 16 if they overcome Croatia, followed by a possible quarter-final against one of the United States, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Belgium or Senegal.

They are also set to avoid heavyweights such as France and Germany until the semi-final stage, meaning Argentina would only stand in their way if both teams reach the final.

Argentina’s journey to a second straight World Cup final also appears favourable.

After a likely Round of 32 meeting with Cape Verde, Messi’s side could face either Egypt or Australia in the next round.

A possible quarter-final could bring clashes against Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia or Ghana, before a potential semi-final showdown with teams such as Brazil or England.

The rivalry that changed football could get one final chapter

Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times during their careers, with many of those meetings coming during the famous El Clasico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Messi has won 16 of those encounters, while Ronaldo has claimed victory in 11.

Despite their many battles at club level, the two players have never faced each other in a World Cup match.

Now, the only realistic chance of that happening could come in the biggest game of them all — the World Cup final.

A lot still has to go right for the dream meeting to happen, but a Messi-Ronaldo final would provide a fitting conclusion to a rivalry that has defined an era of football.

Both players have transformed the sport with their incredible records, trophies and individual achievements, making a final showdown a historic moment for the game.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023, when Messi represented Paris Saint-Germain against a Saudi Pro League All-Stars team captained by Ronaldo in a friendly match.

Source: YEN.com.gh