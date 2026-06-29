DR Congo’s famous superfan “Lumumba Vea” will miss their historic World Cup knockout clash against England

Michel Kuka Mboladinga became known for his unique support style and tribute to Patrice Lumumba

The Leopards are preparing for their first-ever World Cup knockout match after impressive group-stage results

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

DR Congo will head into their historic World Cup knockout clash against England without one of their most famous supporters after their “lucky charm” was denied entry into the United States.

The Leopards are set to face Thomas Tuchel’s England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after finishing third in Group K.

Despite their difficult route, DR Congo have already shown they can compete on the biggest stage, earning a point against Portugal and securing a crucial victory over Uzbekistan under huge pressure.

This is the first time DR Congo have reached the knockout stage of a World Cup, but one familiar face will not be there inside the stadium to support them — Michel Kuka Mboladinga, better known as “Lumumba Vea”.

DR Congo superfan’s unique World Cup ritual

Mboladinga, 49, became a viral sensation during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations because of his unusual way of supporting the national team.

From the stands, he stands completely still on a raised platform with one arm lifted in the air, maintaining a fixed stare while believing he can send “emotional stamina” to the players on the pitch.

His famous pose is a tribute to Patrice Emery Lumumba, DR Congo’s first prime minister, who was assassinated just seven months after taking office in 1961.

Mboladinga is said to strongly resemble Lumumba, who remains a respected and historic figure in the country more than six decades after his death.

The continued admiration for Lumumba highlights the lasting impact he has had in DR Congo, with many viewing him as a national hero.

Mboladinga was present for DR Congo’s second group match against Colombia, but he missed their opening game against Portugal and their clash with Uzbekistan.

Why DR Congo’s superfan cannot attend England match

The reason behind his absence is that he has not been allowed into the United States, although he was able to attend the match played in Mexico.

According to reports from The Sun, the US government under Donald Trump denied him entry due to “visa issues and public health concerns”.

The Mirror also reported that his absence from the opening match against Portugal was connected to travel restrictions affecting people travelling from Congo because of the Ebola outbreak.

However, privacy laws prevent the US State Department from discussing individual visa cases, meaning the government has not officially confirmed the reason behind his denied entry.

Although DR Congo will be without their famous supporter in the stands against England, Mboladinga still sent a message of encouragement to the team through Instagram.

“Good luck to our national team. History is being made again. May God bless the DRC,” he wrote.

The Leopards will now look to create more history without their “12th man” in the crowd as they attempt to defeat England and continue their remarkable World Cup journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh