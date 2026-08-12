Fulham players walked off believing the match had ended after 90 minutes

Malaga scored into an empty goal as their opponents were already off the pitch

The club confirmed both teams had agreed before kick-off that there would be no penalty shootout

Fulham players walked off the pitch after their 2-2 pre-season draw with Malaga, leaving the Spanish side to score a penalty into an empty net as confusion surrounded the final whistle.

The unusual scenes unfolded after Malaga were awarded a late penalty, with Eneko Jauregi converting from the spot to level the match in the closing stages.

Fulham players appeared to believe the game was over after 90 minutes, shaking hands with their opponents and applauding their travelling supporters before heading towards the dressing room.

Malaga's players, however, remained on the pitch and one of their stars eventually stepped up to take another penalty into an empty net, prompting celebrations in front of the home supporters.

The confusion came after Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa was shown a straight red card following an angry reaction to the late penalty decision.

Arbeloa had been remonstrating with officials and appeared furious before being dismissed as home supporters jeered.

The Fulham players then left the pitch while Malaga's squad looked on in confusion, apparently expecting a penalty shootout to decide the Costa del Sol Trophy.

Fulham later clarified that there was never supposed to be a shootout.

“Thank you for your excellent support in Malaga this evening!” the club said.

“We can confirm that prior to the match, both teams agreed that there would not be a penalty shootout in the event of a draw.”

The match itself had been an entertaining contest.

Ryan Sessegnon put Fulham ahead after 24 minutes, but Malaga responded just four minutes later through Chupe to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Alex Iwobi restored Fulham's advantage shortly before the hour mark after good work from Timothy Castagne.

It looked as though the Premier League side would claim their first victory of pre-season after draws against Al Ahli and Crystal Palace.

However, Jauregi's late penalty ensured Malaga levelled the contest, with the Spanish side ultimately being crowned Costa del Sol Trophy winners despite the 2-2 draw.

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Source: YEN.com.gh