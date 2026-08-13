The family of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has confirmed her death but said the cause remains officially unknown

Her uncle said she suddenly collapsed at work before being rushed to hospital, where medical staff were unable to save her

The family is waiting for autopsy results before making any definitive statements and has appealed for privacy

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The family of popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has spoken publicly for the first time since reports of her death emerged, urging the public to refrain from circulating unverified claims about how she died.

TikToker Sexxy Vida’s family speaks on her death, appeals to those she offended for forgiveness. Image credit: @sexxyvida

Source: TikTok

In a recent interview, Sexxy Vida's uncle confirmed that she had passed away but made clear that no official cause of death has been established.

He cautioned those who have been sharing explanations for her passing, stating that all such claims are premature until an autopsy is completed and its findings made public.

Sexxy Vida collapsed at work

According to the family spokesperson, Sexxy Vida was at her place of work when she unexpectedly collapsed. She was taken to hospital, where medical personnel made multiple attempts to revive her. Despite those efforts, she did not survive.

The uncle noted that Sexxy Vida had not shown any signs of illness before the incident and was not known to have been battling any health condition before her sudden collapse.

He added that the family is not in a position to share further details at this stage and will address the public once the autopsy results are available. He asked that the public refrain from concluding in the meantime.

Family calls for respect and forgiveness

Touching on the welfare of Sexxy Vida's children, the uncle disclosed that they were present with their mother at the time of her death.

He alleged that a white family, who are close to the children, are currently providing care and support for them.

The uncle also made an appeal for unity, asking anyone who may have had a falling-out with Sexxy Vida to forgive her.

He reminded the public that death comes to everyone and should be met with dignity and compassion.

The family said it would share further information with the public when the time is right and requested that their privacy be respected during what he described as an extremely difficult period.

The TikTok video of Sexxy Vida's uncle speaking is below.

Reactions after Sexxy Vida's family spoke

Social media users reacted with grief to the news.

@Ms. Jay wrote:

"Oh so she is really dead 😩💔."

@INTERNATIONAL shared:

"Hmmmmmm very heartbreaking 💔🤧😭 Vida's death hit so bad 😭💔💔."

@Allah's favour added:

"My prayer is that the kids' fathers should also come in and help the kids."

Last hospital photo of Sexxy Vida surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo showing Sexxy Vida lying in a hospital bed connected to life-support equipment has emerged amid reports of her death.

The image, captioned 'Sexxy Vida's final moment,' shows the TikToker unconscious and surrounded by medical equipment.

The photograph has spread widely, drawing emotional responses from followers of the popular Ghanaian content creator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh