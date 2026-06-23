Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reveals Jamie Vardy has been advising him ahead of Ghana’s clash with England

England impressed in attack against Croatia, while Ghana showed discipline in their win over Panama

A victory for either the Black Stars or the Three Lions would secure qualification to the World Cup knockout stage

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Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has disclosed that former England striker Jamie Vardy has been motivating him ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against England.

After showing their attacking quality in an entertaining opening match, tournament contenders England now face Ghana knowing a victory would secure their place in the round of 32.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reveals Jamie Vardy has been advising him ahead of Ghana’s clash with England. Photos: Plumb Images/Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The Three Lions impressed in their first Group L fixture, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all getting on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

However, despite their attacking brilliance, defensive concerns remain after England conceded twice and showed signs of vulnerability at the back.

Ghana, meanwhile, produced a more disciplined and balanced performance in their opening game, securing a 1-0 win over Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years, and they appear to have received some extra motivation ahead of their meeting with England.

That support has come from former England international Vardy, who has been sharing advice with Ghana winger Issahaku.

The Leicester City forward developed a strong relationship with Vardy during their time together at the club in the Championship, and the experienced striker has continued to encourage him ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Group L encounter.

Vardy’s advice helping Fatawu prepare for England test

Fatawu, who featured as a substitute in Ghana’s opening match of the tournament, revealed that Vardy has been regularly speaking with him about the upcoming clash against England.

The former Premier League Golden Boot winner has encouraged the Ghana attacker to take advantage of the opportunity and showcase his ability on the biggest stage.

“He’s always speaking about the game, and Vardy is one of the guys who really trusts me,” Fatawu told The Sun.

“He’s told me to do my thing, and that is why I can’t wait for the opportunity to show everyone what I can do.”

The advice could prove valuable as Ghana prepare to face one of the tournament favourites.

World Cup: How Jamie Vardy is helping Ghana ahead of clash against England

Source: Getty Images

England and Ghana battle for crucial World Cup points

Tuesday’s meeting between Ghana and England could play a major role in deciding who finishes top of Group L.

England head into the match full of confidence after their impressive 4-2 win against Croatia, while Ghana secured a narrow but important 1-0 victory over Panama.

Both teams know another three points would guarantee qualification for the knockout stage before their final group matches.

With England’s attacking power and Ghana’s organised approach, the clash is expected to be a key moment in both nations’ World Cup campaigns.

Source: YEN.com.gh