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European lawmakers moved to seek an investigation into Gianni Infantino over a controversial World Cup decision

FIFA faced fresh scrutiny over its handling of Folarin Balogun's suspension during the tournament

The controversy reignited debate over political influence and neutrality in world football

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered unforgettable moments on the pitch, but controversy away from the action has also dominated headlines.

At the centre of the debate is FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose relationship with United States president Donald Trump has drawn widespread criticism within the football community.

Before the tournament, despite Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties with the United States, Infantino was widely seen as focusing his attention on Trump. Reports claimed some FIFA officials felt "deep embarrassment" after Infantino presented Trump with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize. The Swiss football administrator also faced criticism earlier in the year after wearing a red MAGA-style hat, with some accusing him of breaching FIFA regulations.

Balogun decision sparks political backlash

The controversy intensified during the World Cup after United States striker Folarin Balogun was allowed to play against Belgium despite receiving a red card in the previous round against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ordinarily, the dismissal would have triggered an automatic suspension. However, after intervention from Trump, FIFA allowed the 25-year-old to feature against Belgium, despite later losing 4-1. The unprecedented decision to suspend Balogun's ban for one year has continued to fuel debate.

European lawmakers call for FIFA ethics probe

European Parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang have announced plans to push for an investigation into Infantino's role in the controversy.

In a joint statement, they described FIFA's decision to alter the red-card suspension rule during the tournament as "a disgrace and a injustice," adding that Infantino and FIFA had once again yielded to pressure from the Trump administration.

According to ESPN, the lawmakers have urged European football associations to ask FIFA's Ethics Committee to investigate whether political pressure influenced the decision, alongside other potential breaches of political neutrality, including the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to Trump.

The group said 35 lawmakers had already signed the letter, insisting that football's integrity depends on impartial and transparent rules.

FIFA responded by stating that lifting Balogun's suspension was solely a decision taken by its disciplinary committee. Critics, however, argue the episode could amount to political interference, an issue FIFA has previously cited when banning nations from international football.

Source: YEN.com.gh