Building on a modest salary is possible, but it requires a long-term plan rather than attempting to complete everything at once

Workers must control their living expenses, increase their income and choose a simple house design

Proper land checks, approved drawings and a building permit can prevent costly problems

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Building a house in Ghana while earning between GH₵3,000 and GH₵5,000 monthly may appear impossible. However, with discipline, patience and careful planning, a worker can gradually begin a modest housing project.

YEN.com.gh break down how you can build a house on a GH₵3,000 to GH₵5,000 monthly salary. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik, ibadangirl

Source: UGC

The truth is that the salary alone may not be enough to complete a house within two or three years. Construction costs remain high, while building material prices continue to change.

Ghana Statistical Service data showed that building cost inflation stood at 2.7% in May 2026, with material prices remaining a major contributor.

Create a realistic building fund

Someone earning GH₵3,000 could target saving between GH₵500 and GH₵800 monthly, depending on rent, transportation and family responsibilities. A worker receiving GH₵5,000 may aim to save between GH₵1,000 and GH₵1,500.

Saving GH₵1,000 monthly would produce GH₵12,000 within a year and GH₵60,000 after five years, excluding any interest earned.

This may not complete a house, but it can help purchase land, pay for documents or begin the foundation.

The building money should be kept in a separate savings or investment account to reduce the temptation to spend it. Workers can also direct bonuses, salary increases and unexpected income towards the project.

Depending entirely on one salary may make the journey extremely slow. Freelancing, trading, weekend work, farming or operating a small business can provide additional money for cement, blocks and labour.

Start small and build gradually

Instead of beginning with an expensive three- or four-bedroom design, the worker can consider a compact one- or two-bedroom house that allows future expansion.

Building should be divided into manageable stages, including land acquisition, foundation, blockwork, roofing and finishing.

Location also matters. Land outside the expensive parts of Accra and Kumasi may be more affordable, but buyers should not purchase a plot merely because it is cheap.

A proper search should be conducted to confirm ownership before payment. Building permit applications commonly require land documents, architectural drawings and structural drawings approved by qualified professionals.

Therefore, building a house on a GH₵3,000 to GH₵5,000 salary is possible, but it is unlikely to happen quickly.

The most practical approach is to start small, avoid unnecessary debt, create additional income and complete each stage only when sufficient money is available.

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.

Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh