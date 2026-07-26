Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has taken a firm stance against any potential sale of Vinicius Junior to Arsenal

The North London club are exploring a move for the Brazilian winger after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea

Meanwhile, Vinicius has entered the final 12 months of his Real Madrid contract with no breakthrough yet on an extension

Arsenal's hopes of landing Vinicius Junior have suffered an early setback after Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho made it clear he has no intention of letting the Brazilian winger leave this summer.

With the Premier League champions exploring attacking options, the Portuguese coach has reportedly identified the 26-year-old as a key figure in his plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho sends a clear message to Arsenal over their transfer interest in Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Javier Soriano.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners' interest was first disclosed by journalist David Ornstein, who reported that Arsenal are monitoring Vinicius' contract situation.

The Brazil international has entered the final year of his deal, although no formal negotiations between the two clubs have taken place.

Mourinho's stance on Vinicius transfer

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has informed Real Madrid's hierarchy that Vinicius is not for sale.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss sees the winger as one of the pillars of his rebuilding project and wants him to remain at the club.

Club president Florentino Perez also dismissed speculation over a possible exit.

"Vini is one of the best players in the world, and he is delighted to be a Madrid player," Perez said.

"He was decisive in winning the last two European Cups, and he has one year left on his contract. There is still time, but I tell you, Vinicius wants to stay at Madrid, and I want him to stay."

Despite uncertainty surrounding his contract, Madrid remains confident the forward will extend his stay.

Since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has made 375 appearances, scored 128 goals, and helped Los Blancos win 14 major trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

Ivorian winger Yan Diomande is the centre of a transfer war, with Real Madrid said to be in the lead for his signature. Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid continues summer rebuild

Although Madrid are determined to keep Vinicius, Mourinho has continued reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Spanish giants have already strengthened with the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, and Marc Cucurella.

The club are also pursuing highly rated Ivorian winger Yan Diomande. An opening £85.4 million bid was rejected by RB Leipzig, who are demanding a higher fee.

However, Sky Sports reports that Madrid have already agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old, suggesting they are planning for the future while remaining fully committed to keeping Vinicius at the heart of Mourinho's new era.

Vinicius courts attention amid chin surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr attracted widespread attention during his off-season holiday after photos of him shirtless went viral.

Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte later claimed the Real Madrid star underwent a chin harmonisation procedure shortly after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh