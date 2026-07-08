The Egyptian FA has lodged an official complaint against referee François Letexier following their 3-2 defeat to Argentina

Egypt looked set for a famous victory after taking a 2-0 lead, but Argentina staged an epic comeback

The complaint calls for a full investigation into the referee’s controversial decisions, which have sparked debate after the match

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has reportedly filed a formal complaint with FIFA against referee François Letexier and his officiating team following Egypt's controversial 3-2 defeat to Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, EFA president Hany Abo Rida has requested an official investigation into several disputed decisions from the match.

The Egypt FA files a complaint against referee François Letexier after the Pharaohs' defeat against Argentina in the World Cup Round of 16 match. Photos by Elsa and Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Egypt takes action after painful World Cup exit

The Mirror reports that the complaint also reportedly calls for Letexier and his assistants to be removed from the list of officials for the remainder of the tournament.

The Pharaohs looked set to produce one of the biggest upsets of the competition after taking a 2-0 lead against the reigning champions.

However, Argentina staged a dramatic comeback, scoring three late goals to secure a place in the next round.

Why did Egypt file a complaint to FIFA?

The Pharaohs' frustration centres around three major incidents.

Mostafa Ziko's goal in the 58th minute was overturned after a VAR review ruled that Lisandro Martinez had been fouled during the build-up.

Egypt also felt they should have received a penalty after Alexis Mac Allister appeared to pull Hamdy Fathy's shirt inside the box.

Watch a compilation of referee decisions against Egypt, as shared on X:

The third flashpoint came before Enzo Fernández scored Argentina's winning goal, with many Egyptian supporters arguing that Mohamed Salah was fouled before the decisive move.

Fans react to Egypt FA complaint

Meanwhile, the reported complaint has triggered strong reactions from football fans online.

@Biggilody supported the decision, writing:

"Finally! About time someone said it. Letexier was a disgrace from minute 1. That disallowed goal + everything after? Clear robbery. Egypt got screwed. FIFA needs to investigate properly. Well done Hany Abo Rida 👏🇪🇬"

@unbeat_chinedu offered a more cautious response:

"It's easy to file a complaint. The issue is whether you have a substantial case."

@ellymtall1 added:

"That does not change anything, FIFA is obsessed with ticketing more than the real sport!"

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan receives a yellow card from François Letexier during his side's 3-2 defeat against Argentina. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has not yet issued a public response to the complaint as of the time of writing.

Historically, appeals against refereeing decisions rarely lead to sanctions, although match officials are subject to internal reviews after major tournaments.

Egypt earns $15 million after World Cup elimination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Egypt's World Cup journey ended in disappointment, but the team will still receive a financial boost.

By reaching the Round of 16, Egypt earned $15 million in prize money under FIFA's tournament payout system.

Source: YEN.com.gh