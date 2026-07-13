The Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports have reportedly agreed to keep Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach

The Portuguese tactician, who guided the team beyond the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, is now expected to sign a new deal

Reports have indicated that Queiroz has been handed a demanding task, with success at the 2027 AFCON now set as a key target

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Carlos Queiroz is set to remain as Black Stars coach after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation reportedly agreed to extend his stay following the team's encouraging 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The experienced Portuguese tactician was appointed on a four-month deal before the tournament and guided the Black Stars beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Although Ghana's journey ended in the Round of 32, his tactical organisation and disciplined approach reportedly convinced officials he is the right man to lead the national team forward.

Carlos Queiroz is set to sign a new contract extension deal with the Ghana Football Association as Black Stars coach. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz set to sign new Ghana deal

According to Ghanasoccernet, the GFA and the Sports Ministry reached a consensus after reviewing Ghana's World Cup performance, with Queiroz expected to sign a two-year contract in the coming days.

The new agreement would place the 73-year-old in charge through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, where ending the Black Stars' 45-year wait for continental glory will be his biggest assignment.

An official announcement is expected once the final details of the contract are completed.

The development comes days after a viral video showed Queiroz telling a Ghanaian fan abroad that he had never submitted a formal resignation to the GFA, as cited by Africa Soccer.

"I didn't resign," Queiroz said unequivocally.

He added that the social media post, which triggered widespread speculation, was never meant to announce his departure.

Why will officials extend Carlos Queiroz's deal?

Officials believe Queiroz's vast experience in international football makes him the ideal candidate to build on the progress made at the World Cup.

His continued presence is also expected to bring much-needed stability after several coaching changes in recent years.

The former Real Madrid manager will quickly turn his attention to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with Ghana facing a demanding schedule.

Major Boost for Ghana as Carlos Queiroz Nears New Black Stars Deal After World Cup. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars begin their campaign away to Côte d'Ivoire in Abidjan on September 23 before hosting Gambia four days later.

A double-header against Somalia follows in November, while the qualifying series concludes with return fixtures against Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia in March.

After missing out on AFCON 2025, qualifying for the next edition and challenging for a first continental title since 1982 will be the benchmark by which Queiroz's second spell is judged.

Queiroz blames World Cup exit on one player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz explained what he believed was the turning point in Ghana's 2026 World Cup defeat to Colombia.

The Black Stars coach said his side briefly lost their defensive shape, allowing the South Americans to score the winning goal that sent his team home.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh