Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly on the brink of finally saying 'I do'

The couple have allegedly reserved Funchal Cathedral for the ceremony and the luxurious Savoy Palace Hotel for the reception

The reported wedding revives Ronaldo's emotional promise to arrive at the altar as a World Cup winner – a dream that was not fulfilled

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are reportedly set to get married in Madeira, the Portuguese island where the football icon was born and raised.

According to local reports, the couple have chosen an iconic cathedral for the ceremony, making it a deeply personal occasion for Ronaldo.

The wedding is expected to begin in the afternoon, with celebrations continuing at one of Madeira's most luxurious hotels.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding is set to come off on August 8 in Madeira, Portugal. Photos by NurPhoto and Gisela Schober.

Source: Getty Images

The news comes nearly a year after Ronaldo proposed to Georgina and weeks after Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment against eventual champions Spain.

While neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has officially confirmed the ceremony, preparations are reportedly well underway.

Date and Venue For Ronaldo's Wedding

According to Sun Sport, Ronaldo and Georgina will exchange vows on August 8 at the historic Funchal Cathedral, located in Madeira's capital city.

The report adds that weddings there kick off at 3pm.

The choice of venue reflects Ronaldo's strong connection to his hometown, where he spent his childhood before beginning his journey to football superstardom.

Following the ceremony, the couple are expected to host family and guests at the five-star Savoy Palace hotel.

Guests have been informed that two floors and several bar areas will be closed on Friday and Saturday because of a private event, further fuelling speculation that the venue has been reserved for the wedding celebrations.

Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016 and gradually made their relationship public.

The pair recently sparked fresh wedding rumours after they were seen on holiday in Majorca wearing diamond rings.

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez spans 10 years, with the pair finally set to tie the knot. Photo by Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's World Cup dream fell short

The reported wedding comes after Ronaldo admitted he had hoped to celebrate his marriage as a FIFA World Cup winner.

Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Al-Nassr captain said:

"I hope to arrive at my wedding with the champion's trophy."

That dream was not realised after Portugal were eliminated by eventual champions Spain at the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16.

Despite the setback, Ronaldo appears ready to begin a new chapter in his personal life.

Social media reacts ahead of Ronaldo's wedding

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages following the reports.

@partyboycc wrote:

"The event of the century in Madeira! 💍🇵🇹 For them to return to Cristiano's hometown for the wedding is poetic. Will this be the biggest athlete wedding in history? 👀🔥"

@MyersAmpomah said:

"If it doesn't go private, just know people from every corner of the world would show up; it better be held in a stadium. 🏟️😅"

@FreyaAllan60 commented:

"Wishing Cristiano and Georgina nothing but happiness if the reports are true!"

Ronaldo set to star in British football TV drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star in and executive produce the new football drama series Day 1s, which has already begun filming.

The series will feature Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis as fictional football agent Stanley Dalton.

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Source: YEN.com.gh