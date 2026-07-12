Lautaro Martinez celebrated Argentina's third goal by joining supporters but avoided a second yellow card

FIFA's Laws of the Game allow referees to use discretion when players celebrate with fans

Martinez will be available for Argentina's World Cup semi-final against England after FIFA's yellow-card amnesty

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Lautaro Martinez sparked confusion after climbing over the advertising boards to celebrate with Argentina supporters during his side's 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The Inter Milan striker sealed Argentina's place in the semi-finals with his second goal of the tournament before leaping into the area behind the goal to celebrate with fans.

Why Lautaro Martinez Escaped a Second Yellow Card After Crowd Celebration

Source: Getty Images

Many expected referee Joao Pinheiro to issue Martinez a second yellow card, which would have resulted in his dismissal and ruled him out of Argentina's blockbuster semi-final against England.

However, the Portuguese official opted not to caution the striker, prompting questions from supporters.

Why Martinez escaped second yellow card

Contrary to popular belief, entering the crowd after scoring does not automatically result in a yellow card under the Laws of the Game.

Law 12, which governs fouls and misconduct, gives referees discretion when judging goal celebrations.

While players can be cautioned for climbing perimeter fences, provoking supporters, removing their shirts, wearing masks or celebrating in a way that creates safety or security concerns, simply leaving the field to celebrate is not automatically a bookable offence.

Martinez's celebration did not meet any of those cautionable criteria, with the referee deciding his approach to supporters was neither provocative nor unsafe.

The Argentina forward had already been booked earlier in extra time for a foul on Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, but avoiding a second caution means he remains available for the semi-final.

Even if he had carried a single booking into the last four, FIFA's yellow-card amnesty would have worked in his favour.

Following the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA introduced a second yellow-card reset after the quarter-finals to ensure players are not suspended for the final because of a booking in the semi-finals.

England quartet Jude Bellingham, Nico O'Reilly, Declan Rice and Marc Guehi also benefited from the amnesty after avoiding cautions against Norway. The only absentee for England will be Jarell Quansah, who continues serving his two-match suspension.

Source: YEN.com.gh