Erstwhile Black Stars coach Otto Addo has opened up about the approach he used when selecting players during his time in charge of Ghana

The 51-year-old disclosed he always took time to explain his decisions, including to players who never earned a national team call-up

Addo also said that more than 50 players reached out to him after his dismissal, including several he had never selected for the Black Stars

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Otto Addo has disclosed the approach that shaped his player selection during his time in charge of Ghana.

Speaking to German football magazine 11Freunde, Addo explained that he always made an effort to personally communicate with players who missed out on his squads rather than leaving them in the dark.

The 51-year-old believed transparency was essential, even when delivering disappointing news.

Otto Addo lifts the lid on how he picked players during his time as Black Stars coach. Photo by Toru Hanai.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo explains his player selection approach

Reflecting on his philosophy, Addo said every selection decision came with an explanation, whether it was based on tactics, form or the team's needs.

He said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet:

"I always try. I believe in trying to explain why one or the other isn't called," he said.

"There are also tactical reasons I gave them. I explained my perspective on things as to why they aren't coming along. That I took the time to speak with them about it."

That openness, according to Addo, earned him the respect of many players, regardless of whether they wore the Black Stars jersey under his leadership.

After his departure, he received messages from more than 50 footballers, including some he had never selected.

"After I was fired, I received many messages. I received the messages, which made me very happy. For me, it was the best validation," Addo said.

Otto Addo is eyeing a return to coaching after he was relieved of his duties as Black Stars manager in March. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Otto Addo?

Although Addo guided Ghana to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON and a poor run of friendly results, including a heavy defeat to Austria, ultimately led to his dismissal.

Since leaving the Black Stars, the former Borussia Dortmund assistant has joined FIFA's Technical Study Group, keeping him involved at the highest level of the game.

However, Addo has made it clear that his long-term ambition remains coaching.

Judging by the relationships he built with players, his greatest legacy may be the trust he earned behind the scenes as much as the results he achieved on the pitch.

Addo 'exposes' GFA after Black Stars dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo disclosed that he was never told why he was dismissed as Black Stars coach.

The former Ghana boss also admitted he did not ask the Ghana Football Association for an explanation after losing the job.

Source: YEN.com.gh