Adidas has unveiled the Trionda Final as the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, third-place play-off and final

While retaining the same core technology as the original Trionda, the new ball features a refreshed design

The release marks the first time FIFA has introduced a dedicated match ball exclusively for the closing stages of a World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will enter its decisive phase with a new official match ball after Adidas unveiled the Trionda Final for the tournament's last four matches.

For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA has introduced a ball exclusively for the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final, giving the competition's closing chapter a distinct identity.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino endorses the usage of the Trionda Final ahead of the semi-final and final stages of the World Cup. Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why FIFA introduced the Trionda Final

The Trionda Final is an updated version of the Trionda, which has been used throughout the group stage and earlier knockout rounds.

While the ball retains the same internal construction and performance technology, Adidas has refreshed its exterior design to reflect the significance of the tournament's biggest fixtures.

According to the manufacturer, the new graphics pay tribute to the four cities hosting the final stages while also celebrating all 16 venues that have welcomed matches during the expanded 2026 World Cup.

The redesigned look is intended to mark the transition from the earlier rounds to football's biggest occasion while maintaining the same playing characteristics that teams have become accustomed to throughout the tournament.

FIFA hails new World Cup match ball

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the launch of the Trionda Final, highlighting its symbolic importance. Infantino said, as quoted by the world football governing body's official website:

“The Trionda Final ball for the last four matches of the FIFA World Cup is here."

“The iconic Trionda has brought so much joy every time it has hit the back of the net in this FIFA World Cup, and it perfectly embodies the unity and passion of the tournament’s host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“For the final four matches of the tournament, this Trionda Final will be at the feet of the best players on the planet.

"Through every touch, dribble, flick, pass, cross, save, strike and goal, the 16 cities that have helped FIFA stage the record-breaking 23rd edition of the tournament will be further etched into FIFA World Cup folklore.”

France and Spain will be the first teams to use the Trionda Final in their semi-final clash on July 14, 2026. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Which teams will use the new ball?

The Trionda Final will make its debut when France faces Spain in the first semi-final on July 14, before being used in Argentina's clash with England a day later.

It will also feature inadid the third-place play-off and the World Cup final on July 19, ensuring the tournament's most important matches are played with a ball created specifically for the occasion.

FIFA removes Argentina vs Egypt referee from tournament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA ended François Letexier's 2026 World Cup campaign after his controversial performance in the Argentina-Egypt match.

The move was part of FIFA's normal referee rotation, with France's progress to the semi-finals triggering conflict-of-interest rules.

Source: YEN.com.gh