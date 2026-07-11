England manager Thomas Tuchel has made a bold selection call by leaving Bukayo Saka out of his starting lineup against Norway

In Saka's place, fellow Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has been handed a starting role for the crucial last-eight showdown

The Three Lions are chasing a place in the semi-finals, where either Argentina or Switzerland await the winners

Thomas Tuchel has made one of England's biggest selection calls of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by handing Noni Madueke a start ahead of Bukayo Saka for their quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11.

Madueke is one of three changes to the side that edged Mexico in the Round of 16, with Tuchel sticking to a rotation policy that has seen both Arsenal stars share minutes throughout the tournament.

While Saka started the victory over Mexico, his clubmate now returns to the XI for the clash in Miami.

Bukayo Saka starts from the bench in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why was Bukayo Saka dropped vs Norway

Saka's omission is understood to be a tactical decision rather than the result of a fresh injury setback, as noted by Diario AS.

The 24-year-old has been carefully managed after recovering from an Achilles tendon problem that disrupted the closing weeks of his club campaign.

Although he was fit enough to feature in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel has eased him back into action in North America.

Saka started England's Round of 16 victory over Mexico and provided an assist, but he struggled to impose himself on the game. Despite his contribution, the performance appears to have fallen short of Tuchel's expectations, paving the way for Noni Madueke to return to the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, Saka has still contributed creatively. The wideman is only the third Arsenal player to register three or more assists at a single World Cup, joining Dennis Bergkamp in 1998 and Martin Ødegaard at this year's tournament.

England will be eyeing a second semi-final appearance at the World Cup in three tournaments. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

England make three changes for Norway test

England have also been forced into a defensive reshuffle after Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico ruled him out through suspension.

Ezri Konsa switches to right-back, allowing John Stones to return alongside Manchester City star Marc Guehi in central defence after recovering from the injury scare that limited his involvement in the previous match.

England's starting XI:

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

The Three Lions face a Norway side full of confidence after eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16.

Victory would send Tuchel's men into only their second World Cup semi-final since 1990 as they continue their pursuit of a first global title since 1966.

Supercomputer predicts Norway vs England outcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer tipped England to beat Norway in Saturday's 2026 World Cup quarter-final.

The model gave Thomas Tuchel's side a 50.4% chance of winning in 90 minutes and a 62.3% probability of reaching the semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh