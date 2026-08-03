Kelvin Nkrumah is closing in on a dream move to Portuguese giants FC Porto after two seasons in the Ghana Premier League

The Ghana U-20 captain is expected to complete the transfer following the Black Satellites' exit from the WAFU U-20 Championship

Porto reportedly plan to integrate the highly rated winger into their U-19 side first, which is seen as a development pathway

Medeama SC winger Kelvin Nkrumah is closing in on a move to FC Porto, with the Ghana U-20 captain set to complete one of the biggest transfers involving a Ghana Premier League player in recent times.

Sources close to the deal indicate the 18-year-old will finalise the switch after returning from the WAFU B U-20 Championship, where Ghana's Black Satellites endured a disappointing group-stage exit.

Nkrumah scored once during the tournament, but Ghana failed to register a single victory in their three group matches.

Ghana U-20 captain Kelvin Nkrumah is on the verge of joining Portuguese giants FC Porto. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Kelvin Nkrumah's move to FC Porto

According to Ghanasoccernet, Nkrumah will begin his Porto journey with the club's U-19 side, following the Portuguese giants' well-established player development pathway.

The plan is for the teenager to progress through the youth ranks before earning opportunities with the reserve team and, ultimately, the first team.

Porto has built a strong reputation for developing young African talents into top-level professionals – which includes the late Christian Atsu.

The move comes after two eye-catching seasons with Medeama. According to Transfermarkt, Nkrumah made 57 Ghana Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists for the Mauve and Yellow.

Although his goal return was modest, the winger earned praise for his explosive pace, fearless dribbling and relentless work ethic on the flanks.

Kelvin Nkrumah made 30 appearances in Medeama's title-winning campaign in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season. Photo credit: @MedeamaSC.

Source: Twitter

Nkrumah's rise from Medeama to Europe

Nkrumah's performances at club level also earned him a call-up to train with the senior Black Stars under Otto Addo ahead of Ghana's international matches against Japan and South Korea in 2025, although he did not make his senior debut.

With Ghana's WAFU B U-20 campaign now over, the Porto deal is expected to move quickly toward completion.

If the transfer is finalised, Nkrumah will become the latest Ghanaian youngster to use Portugal as a stepping stone to European football.

Several Black Stars players have followed a similar path, including Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, whose move abroad accelerated his development.

For Medeama and the Ghana Premier League, the transfer would represent another strong endorsement of the league's ability to produce talented youngsters capable of attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Kelvin Nkrumah trials with Hull City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvin Nkrumah underwent a trial with Hull City in April as he pursued his first move to European football.

The 18-year-old rose to prominence after helping Ghana's U-20 team win gold at the 2023 African Games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh