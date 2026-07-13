Ghanaian chief and Hindu leader Jnana Caksus Das correctly predicted Argentina would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup before the tournament began

Jnana Caksus Das later named Argentina, Spain and France as the teams strongly favoured by the stars at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina, Spain and France have now reached the semi-finals alongside England, giving fresh attention to his prediction

A popular Ghanaian chief and Hindu spiritual leader, Jnana Caksus Das, has gained renewed attention after three of the teams he tipped for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reached the semi-finals.

Popular Ghanaian chief's 2026 World Cup prediction gains attention after accurate 2022 forecast. Image credit: Yahoo Sports, The Independent, Jnana Caksus Das

Source: UGC

Jnana Caksus Das previously correctly predicted Argentina would win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a resurfaced video recorded before the tournament, he stated that his reading of the stars indicated that Argentina would become champions.

He said:

“The stars say Argentina will win. Before the World Cup, that is what the stars say, but sometimes it changes, so I need to go back and check it again”

His prediction eventually came true as Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory over France in the final. The South American side won on penalties after the thrilling contest ended 3-3 following extra time.

Jnana Caksus Das named World Cup favourites

In another interview on Adom FM, Jnana Caksus Das offered a new forecast for the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghanaian chief named Argentina, Spain and France as the countries strongly favoured by the stars to go far in the competition.

Watch the TikTok video of his prediction below:

According to him, the strongest possible final would be between Argentina and Spain.

He said:

“It is between Argentina, Spain and France. That is what the stars say, but the stars say Argentina and Spain will go to the final”

However, Jnana Caksus Das was careful not to present the prediction as a guaranteed outcome.

He explained that he does not usually make definite football predictions because several factors can influence the result of a match or tournament.

Watch another video of his prediction below:

“Personally, I don’t predict football. The reason is that it is not set in stone. Stars have remedies,” he explained.

Jnana tipped teams to reach the semis

The comments have resurfaced after Argentina, Spain and France all secured places in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

England completed the last four, meaning three of the four remaining countries were mentioned in Jnana Caksus Das’ prediction.

France and Spain will meet in one semi-final, guaranteeing that one of the two teams will advance to the final.

Argentina will face England in the other semi-final as the defending champions continue their pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.

For Jnana Caksus Das’ predicted Argentina-Spain final to happen, Spain must overcome France, while Argentina must defeat England.

With all three countries he mentioned still in contention, many football fans are now wondering whether the Ghanaian chief, who correctly predicted the 2022 winner, has also foreseen the 2026 World Cup champion.

Psychic cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the winner of the Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final clash on July 10, 2026. Photos by Molly Darlington, Shirlaine Forrest and Photo News.

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat backed Spain to beat Belgium

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, two bowls labelled "Spain" and "Belgium" were placed side by side. Nimbus walked over before confidently eating from the bowl marked Spain, signalling its pick for the blockbuster clash.

The prediction has attracted even greater attention after the cat correctly called 23 matches at the ongoing tournament, including Ghana's Round of 32 defeat to Colombia.

Its remarkable accuracy has earned it a reputation as one of the World Cup's most talked-about predictors among football fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh