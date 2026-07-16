IShowSpeed made an emotional plea to Spain's Lamine Yamal during a livestream ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on July 19

The streamer, a devoted Cristiano Ronaldo fan, admitted that another Messi World Cup title would leave him with nothing left to say in the GOAT debate

IShowSpeed's desperate appeal went viral, with football fans calling it both hilarious and a perfect reflection of how Ronaldo supporters are feeling

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Popular American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has made an emotional plea to Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

IShowSpeed sends a strong message to Lamine Yamal ahead of the Argentina vs Spain2026 World Cup Final on July 19. Image credit: Nona Faliyanti, IShowSpeed

Source: Facebook

IShowSpeed's passionate message came shortly after Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals on July 15, booking their place in the tournament's showpiece.

Lionel Messi inspired the comeback with two assists as the defending champions moved one step closer to retaining the World Cup title.

The victory set up a blockbuster final between Argentina and Spain, scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

Reacting to Argentina's qualification, IShowSpeed, who is one of Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest supporters, urged Lamine Yamal to stop Messi and his teammates from lifting another World Cup trophy.

Speaking during a livestream, the internet personality admitted that another World Cup triumph for Messi would make it almost impossible for Ronaldo fans to continue the long-running debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time.

Addressing the Barcelona star directly, Speed said:

"The only thing we have left is to trust in Spain. Lamine, lock in. Don't play. Just go and win. Beat Argentina. Please, Lamine, save me. I can't deal with this for another year.

He continued with an even more desperate appeal, saying:

"Lamine, please beat Argentina... save me! If Messi wins the World Cup, I won't have anything left to say as a Ronaldo fan."

The clip has quickly gone viral across social media, with football fans sharing mixed reactions. While many viewed Speed's comments as humorous, others said they reflected the emotions of countless Ronaldo supporters ahead of the World Cup final.

Argentina will head into the final hoping to successfully defend the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022, while Spain are aiming to reclaim football's biggest prize for the first time since their historic triumph in 2010.

The X video of IShowSpeed making the plea to Lamine Yamal is below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed's Lamine Yamal plea

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after IShowSpeed made the plea to Lamine Yamal.

@sarcasmo wrote:

"Well, he's right. If Messi becomes a two-time world champion, the debate's over (for me it was already over, but whatever). I know Messi and CR7 play different positions, but we're talking about importance on the field, we're talking about historical greatness—that debate could end this Sunday if Messi becomes a two-time champion."

@mari wrote:

"Oh, Speed dear, many now trust that Spain will defeat corruption."

@Tito wrote:

"But Lamine Yamal hasn’t even played in the last few matches."

Lamine Yamal names who to face Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal hoped for Spain to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the upcoming World Cup final.

This anticipation stemmed from the possibility of a historic matchup between two Barcelona stars, marking their first competitive encounter on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh