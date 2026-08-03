RB Leipzig's director of sport Marcel Schäfer publicly disputed reports that Yan Diomandé's transfer to Real Madrid had been agreed upon

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had issued his trademark 'here we go' on the deal, but Leipzig say negotiations remain unresolved

Diomandé was omitted from Leipzig's pre-season friendly squad and did not travel with the team to their training camp in Austria

Real Madrid's pursuit of Yan Diomandé has hit a fresh obstacle after RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer dismissed claims that the transfer is close to being completed.

The Bundesliga club's executive insisted negotiations remain ongoing, contradicting widespread reports that the Ivorian winger is on the verge of joining the Spanish giants.

Schäfer's comments come as Madrid continue to wait for a response to their latest offer, with the transfer saga showing no immediate signs of reaching a conclusion.

Real Madrid Handed Major Yan Diomande Transfer Setback After RB Leipzig Chief's Statement

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid handed Yan Diomande setback

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schäfer made it clear that Leipzig are not ready to sanction Diomandé's departure and rejected suggestions that an agreement had already been reached.

"It's clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the 'here we go.' That's simply not the case. We're not at that stage yet," the 42-year-old said.

His remarks are widely seen as a response to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who used his trademark "here we go" earlier last week to indicate the move was effectively complete.

Romano also reported that Diomandé had already reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid and was simply waiting for Leipzig's approval before travelling to Spain for his medical and contract signing.

Real Madrid Handed Major Yan Diomande Transfer Setback After RB Leipzig Chief's Statement

Source: Getty Images

Yan Diomandé's future remains uncertain

Despite the optimism surrounding the deal, Leipzig have yet to respond to Madrid's second bid, leaving negotiations at a standstill.

German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that the club deliberately excluded Diomandé from their pre-season training camp in Austria to avoid unnecessary complications while talks continue.

The winger was initially expected to travel with the squad but later reported sick and did not make the trip.

He had also been left out of Leipzig's squad for the pre-season friendly against SC Verl – which ended 4-0 in favour of the German side.

Plettenberg added that Diomandé has mentally committed to joining Real Madrid and no longer sees his future at Leipzig. For now, however, the final decision remains in Leipzig's hands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh