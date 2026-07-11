IShowSpeed received an incredible surprise. Cristiano Ronaldo made sure of it

Portugal may be out, but Ronaldo still made one fan's World Cup unforgettable

Ronaldo's planned gift to IShowSpeed finally arrived. The rare collectible says it all

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YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has received an unforgettable gift from Cristiano Ronaldo despite Portugal's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo's hopes of lifting the World Cup ended after Portugal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's tournament to a disappointing conclusion.

Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises IShowSpeed With Ultra-Rare World Cup Gift

Source: Getty Images

The result devastated Portugal supporters around the world, including IShowSpeed, who has become one of Ronaldo's biggest fans through his live streams and public appearances.

Although Portugal's World Cup journey ended earlier than expected, Ronaldo still managed to leave the popular content creator with a memorable keepsake.

Ronaldo's limited-edition boots find a new owner

While attending Spain's quarter-final clash against Belgium, IShowSpeed was presented with Ronaldo's limited-edition Nike Mercurial CR7 Gold Scorpion boots.

The exclusive boots were reportedly intended to be handed over personally by Ronaldo had Portugal progressed to the quarter-finals instead of Spain.

Portugal's defeat meant those plans had to change, but the special gift still reached Speed during the tournament.

For the YouTube star, the boots represent a priceless memento from the football icon he has admired for years.

Despite missing the opportunity to receive them directly from Ronaldo, there is little doubt that the rare collectible will remain one of IShowSpeed's most treasured possessions as he continues following the World Cup in North America.

Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends against Spain

Portugal fell to Spain in the round of 16, ending Ronaldo's hopes of lifting the one major trophy that has always eluded him, according to beIN Sports.

He had been pushing to help his country achieve back-to-back World Cup quarter-final appearances, a feat the nation has never managed.

Instead, the curtain appears to have come down on the 41-year-old's World Cup journey.

According to Al Jazeera, Ronaldo remains the record holder for both international goals, with 146, and international appearances, with 233.

Cristiano Ronaldo appreciates fans at the AT&T Stadium after Portugal's 2026 World Cup exit. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

For many, those numbers alone make him one of the greatest to ever play the game, yet the World Cup winner's medal will remain missing from his cabinet.

For a generation of football fans who grew up watching Ronaldo redefine what it means to be a professional athlete, the tears on that pitch felt deeply personal.

Whether or not this was truly his last World Cup, the image of him standing on the pitch in tears will endure as one of the most emotional moments the tournament has ever produced.

IShowSpeed receives a Ghanaian-style message

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, IShowSpeed received a pure Ghanaian massage from some women dressed in an African outfit at Asenema waterfall.

The YouTuber who enjoyed the experience praised Ghanaians for the splendid hospitality.

Scenes from the lifetime moment sparked massive reactions across various social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh