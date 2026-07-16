Jude Bellingham could face disciplinary action after footage appeared to show him making contact with the back of Valentín Barco's head

A referee instructor described the incident as violent conduct, suggesting the England midfielder could be handed a suspension

However, FIFA could also choose to issue a fine instead, as Bellingham's actions remain under review

Jude Bellingham is facing potential disciplinary action from FIFA after video footage appeared to capture him striking Argentina defender Valentin Barco in the chaotic aftermath of England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat on July 15.

The incident emerged following Argentina's dramatic comeback victory, which ended England's hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup final.

Emotions ran high immediately after the final whistle, with players from both sides drawn into a tense post-match confrontation.

Jude Bellingham faces suspension after slapping the back of Argentina's Valentin Barco in England's World Cup semi-final defeat. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham caught striking Valentin Barco

As Argentina's players gathered to celebrate their progression to the final, Barco joined the group before the situation turned volatile.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show Bellingham making firm contact with the back of Barco's head during the melee.

Watch the post-match confrontation involving Bellingham and Barco, as shared on YouTube:

The Argentine left-back reacted immediately, shoving the Real Madrid midfielder before squaring up to him.

Nico Paz moved in quickly to separate the pair, while veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi intervened more forcefully, pushing Bellingham away in an effort to restore calm.

Players from both squads then became involved, some trying to defuse the situation and others rallying behind their teammates, before order was eventually restored.

No clear explanation has emerged for why Bellingham targeted Barco specifically.

Some observers have speculated that Barco directed remarks at the England midfielder beforehand, though this has not been confirmed.

Jude Bellingham is set to miss England's third-place playoff match against France if FIFA reviews his unsportsmanlike act against Valentin Barco. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham faces World Cup suspension

Referee instructor Victor argued that Bellingham's conduct falls under the IFAB definition of violent conduct, stating:

"Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made."

He added: "In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible."

Victor noted that although the match referee did not spot the incident at the time, Bellingham could still face a retrospective suspension, as noted by The Sun.

Watch Victor's explainer on why Bellingham faces suspension, as shared on X:

That would rule him out of England's third-place playoff against France. FIFA could alternatively impose a fine, which may itself be suspended.

Bellingham, who had been one of England's most influential players throughout the tournament, now risks ending his World Cup campaign under a disciplinary cloud rather than on the pitch.

Casillas slams England after Argentina defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that England faced heavy criticism after their World Cup defeat, with Iker Casillas among those questioning their performance.

The former Spain captain said the Three Lions became too defensive after taking the lead, allowing Argentina to take control of the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh