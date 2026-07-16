Jude Bellingham appeared to strike Argentina's Valentin Barco after England's World Cup semi-final defeat

The incident sparked a heated confrontation involving players from both teams before Nicolás Otamendi helped restore order

Argentina overturned England's lead as Lionel Messi assisted both Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory

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England midfielder Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of controversy after video footage appeared to show him striking Argentina defender Valentin Barco following England's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on July 16.

Argentina's dramatic comeback secured their place in the World Cup final, while England's hopes of ending their long wait for another final were crushed in devastating fashion.

Emotions boiled over immediately after the final whistle, with players from both sides becoming involved in a tense confrontation.

Jude Bellingham appears to strike Argentina's Valentin Barco after England's World Cup semi-final defeat. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Why did Jude Bellingham hit Valentin Barco?

As Argentina's players gathered to celebrate their place in the World Cup final, Barco joined his teammates in a group embrace before the situation suddenly turned hostile.

Footage shared by Marca appeared to show Bellingham striking Barco on the back of the head during the post-match melee.

The England midfielder seemed to make firm contact with the Argentine defender, prompting an immediate reaction.

However, the available video offered no clear explanation for why Bellingham singled out Barco, and it remains unclear what may have happened between the pair during the match or in the moments leading up to the incident.

Barco quickly confronted Bellingham by shoving him before the England midfielder stepped towards him again. Nico Paz rushed in to separate the pair as Barco angrily challenged Bellingham over the incident.

The confrontation escalated further until veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi intervened, forcefully pushing Bellingham away in an attempt to calm tensions.

Several players from both teams then became involved, with some trying to restore order while others defended their teammates before the situation was eventually brought under control.

Argentina completed dramatic comeback to reach World Cup final

The post-match altercation followed a thrilling semi-final that swung dramatically in Argentina's favour.

England looked set to book their first World Cup final appearance in more than six decades after Anthony Gordon opened the scoring.

However, Lionel Messi inspired another memorable comeback. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner produced two decisive assists, first setting up Enzo Fernández, whose stunning long-range strike levelled the match in the 85th minute, before delivering a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martínez to head home a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Argentina's 2-1 victory sealed their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while England were left to reflect on another painful near miss.

Source: YEN.com.gh