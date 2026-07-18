Aymeric Laporte has spoken out ahead of the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina on July 19

The experienced centre-back claimed officials had overlooked several incidents involving Argentina during their run to the final

La Albiceleste's World Cup run has sparked debate over several refereeing decisions in matches against Egypt, Switzerland and England

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has shared his honest verdict on Argentina's physical approach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, insisting referees must keep the match under control when the two heavyweights meet on Sunday, July 19.

The European champions will face the defending world champions at New York-New Jersey Stadium in one of the most eagerly anticipated finals in recent history.

World Cup 2026 Final: Spain's Aymeric Laporte Opens Up on What Bothers Him About Argentina

Source: Getty Images

Laporte discloses what he dislikes about Argentina

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, the 32-year-old centre-back stressed that physical football is acceptable only when it stays within the Laws of the Game.

"It's the referee's job to keep a handle on these things so the situation doesn't get out of hand," Laporte said.

"If one or two players are allowed to act that way, the match descends into chaos."

He added:

"I'm not at all worried about aggression within the context of football. If it's within the rules and the referee does their job, I have no problem with it."

Laporte went on to explain that Spain had been surprised by some incidents involving Argentina during the tournament.

"It is true, however, that in recent matches we've seen things that really surprised us - actions that were allowed to slide, especially with Argentina.

"They're a team that likes to leave a mark on their opponents. That sort of thing shouldn't be allowed in football - particularly in major competitions - because it can unsettle you and make you angry."

His remarks come after Argentina's route to the final attracted debate over several refereeing decisions, particularly in knockout matches against Switzerland, Egypt and England.

World Cup 2026 Final: Spain's Aymeric Laporte Opens Up on What Bothers Him About Argentina

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's World Cup defence marred by controversy

Despite the controversy, Lionel Scaloni's side have continued to find ways to win, earning victories over Cabo Verde, Switzerland, Egypt and England to reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semi-finals after committing 15 fouls, with several incidents sparking debate among fans and pundits.

Earlier in the tournament, their victories over Switzerland and Egypt also drew criticism from opponents over key refereeing calls.

While some coaches and supporters questioned those decisions, no evidence has emerged to support claims of deliberate bias in Argentina's favour.

Now, with the World Cup trophy on the line, Spain and Argentina will settle matters on the pitch as two of international football's finest teams battle for global supremacy.

Messi dismisses biased officiating claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi dismissed claims that Argentina had received favourable refereeing decisions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain insisted his team's run to the final was earned through their performances, not officiating.

Source: YEN.com.gh