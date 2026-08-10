The Ghana Standards Authority will begin strict enforcement of used vehicle import standards from October 1, 2026

Importers must obtain a Certificate of Conformance showing compliance with GS 4510:2022 or face clearance refusal at the port

A mandatory pre-shipment inspection regime will require vehicles to be assessed in the exporting country before they are shipped to Ghana

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has announced that it will begin enforcing strict requirements for the importation of used vehicles into the country from October 1, 2026, under the National Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment Programme.

In a public notice dated August 5, 2026, the GSA clarified that the move does not amount to a ban on used vehicle imports.

The Ghana Standards Authority is reminding of the National Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment Programme.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, it marks the start of rigorous application of Ghana Standard 4510 (GS 4510), which covers safety, quality, and environmental criteria that all imported used vehicles must satisfy.

The programme itself has been operational since 2020.

What Importers Must Do Before Shipping

The GSA has outlined a multi-stage process that begins well before a vehicle departs its country of origin.

From October 2026, a pre-shipment inspection conducted by a GSA-approved third-party body will be required.

Importers are also required to register with the GSA and designate personnel who must undergo training in conformity assessment procedures. Private individuals seeking to import vehicles outside of a registered dealership structure may face additional restrictions or require specific permits. Inspection by GSA-approved third-party inspection bodies will occur in the exporting country before shipment. This verifies compliance and issues the CoC. Before shipment, importers must submit a due diligence report alongside a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and an application for conformity assessment. On arrival, the importer presents the vehicle with CoC and supporting documents for inspection by the GSA and revenue authority before clearance. Documents typically include the Vehicle Import Application/Importer Due Diligence Report, VIN Report, Vehicle Inspection Report, and Vehicle Clearance Certificate.

New vehicles would have separate homologation requirements.

What Vehicles Will Be Barred From Entry?

Several categories of used vehicles will not be permitted to enter Ghana under the new enforcement regime.

According to the GSA notice on Facebook, these include:

Vehicles that are more than 10 years old from their date of manufacture — broadly, models produced before 2016. Salvaged vehicles carrying major damage, including those that have been submerged in floodwater, damaged by fire, or have compromised chassis or safety cage structures, are also prohibited. Vehicles originally manufactured as right-hand drive, such as certain Toyota models assembled in Japan, will not be allowed. Vehicles assembled from spare parts rather than built as complete factory units are equally affected. Any vehicle lacking a speedometer calibrated in kilometres per hour will also fail to meet the standard.

The GSA has advised prospective vehicle buyers to demand a valid CoC, steer clear of vehicles older than 10 years, and report any suspected fraudulent certificates.

Importers seeking further guidance can contact the GSA Auto Team directly via email at auto@gsa.gov.gh or by telephone, or visit the authority's official website at gsa.gov.gh for updated lists of approved inspection bodies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh