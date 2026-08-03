Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to wed at Funchal Cathedral on the island where the footballer grew up

The Portugal captain disclosed in 2025 that his children played a surprise role in the moment he finally proposed to Georgina

The couple, who have been together since 2016, are expected to hold their reception at the five-star Savoy Palace hotel

Cristiano Ronaldo once disclosed that his children played an unexpected role in one of the biggest moments of his life, inspiring him to propose to long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez.

The Portuguese superstar admitted the proposal was never part of his plans that evening. Instead, a heartwarming interruption from his children convinced him that the moment had arrived.

Years later, that emotional story has taken on fresh significance, with reports suggesting Ronaldo and Georgina are now preparing to tie the knot in Madeira, the football icon's birthplace.

Cristiano Ronaldo's children inspired his proposal to his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. Photo credit: @cristiano/Instagram and @georginagio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

How Ronaldo's kids inspired his proposal to Georgina

Speaking to Piers Morgan in 2025, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Ronaldo recalled how what began as a quiet night at home quickly turned into an unforgettable family moment.

"It was like 1 am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married.' I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then."

Ronaldo and Georgina first met in Madrid in 2016 while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store. Their relationship blossomed during his final years at Real Madrid, and they have since built a family together.

The couple share daughters Alana and Bella, while twins Eva Maria and Mateo were born via surrogacy.

Bella's twin brother, Angel, sadly passed away shortly after birth. Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Jr from a previous relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to tie the knot with Georgina Rodriguez at the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira. Photo by Jeff Kravitz.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo and Georgina's reported wedding plans

Ronaldo had previously hoped to marry Georgina after leading Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, but that dream ended when eventual champions Spain eliminated his side in the Round of 16.

Attention has now shifted to the couple's reported wedding plans.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo and Georgina are expected to marry next weekend at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, with the ceremony reportedly beginning at 3 p.m.

The celebrations are expected to continue at the five-star Savoy Palace hotel in Funchal.

The reports have gathered momentum after both Ronaldo and Georgina were recently seen wearing large diamond rings following their arrival in Portugal.

Why Ronaldo is holding his wedding in Madeira

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly set to marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, Portugal.

The choice of venue reflects Ronaldo's deep emotional connection to the island where he was born and raised.

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Source: YEN.com.gh