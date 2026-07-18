Argentina and Spain will become the first reigning Copa America and UEFA Euro champions to meet in a FIFA World Cup final

The long-awaited Finalissima never happened, but both teams will now battle for football's biggest prize instead

The final will also pit the world's top two FIFA-ranked national teams against each other in a historic showdown

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will do far more than crown the next world champions.

Before the match even begins, it will already have secured its place in football history by producing a matchup never seen before on the biggest stage of the sport.

Argentina vs Spain Final to Make World Cup History With Unprecedented Feat

Source: Getty Images

Why is Argentina vs Spain making World Cup history?

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the reigning Copa America champions will face the reigning UEFA European champions in the tournament's final.

It is a unique meeting between South America's and Europe's reigning kings, adding another layer of significance to an already highly anticipated showdown.

The fixture carries even greater meaning because football fans had long hoped these two nations would meet in the revived Finalissima.

Following Argentina's Copa America triumph and Spain's UEFA Euro success, FIFA and UEFA explored the possibility of organizing the intercontinental clash between the two continental champions.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the proposal, the match never materialised.

A congested international calendar and scheduling conflicts prevented both governing bodies from finding a suitable date, forcing plans for the Finalissima to be shelved indefinitely.

Rather than settling their rivalry in a standalone exhibition, Argentina and Spain will now meet in a far bigger contest, with the FIFA World Cup trophy on the line.

What happened to the 2026 Finalissima?

The historic significance of Sunday's final extends beyond the continental titles held by both teams.

Argentina head into the final as the No. 1-ranked national team in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Spain occupy second place.

It marks the first World Cup final to feature the reigning Copa America champions, reigning European champions and the world's top two ranked national teams simultaneously.

The cancellation of the Finalissima has only increased the importance of this encounter, as both sides now have the opportunity to determine football's true champion in the sport's biggest match.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in their bid to retain the World Cup after lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, while Spain are aiming to reclaim global supremacy for the first time since their historic triumph in 2010.

With two continental champions, the world's highest-ranked teams and football's greatest prize all coming together, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has every ingredient to become one of the most iconic and memorable matches in the history of the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh