Lionel Messi has rejected claims that Argentina have benefited from biased officiating during their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Critics have suggested that La Albiceleste's impressive run to the final at the tournament has been helped by refereeing calls

Argentina now has the chance to make history by becoming the first nation to win consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil

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Lionel Messi has dismissed suggestions that Argentina's journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has been helped by favourable refereeing decisions or outside influence.

The Argentina captain addressed the growing criticism after his side's dramatic 2-1 semi-final comeback victory over England on July 15, insisting that the team's success has been built on consistency and hard work.

Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on Claims Argentina's World Cup Wins Were 'Rigged'

Source: Getty Images

Messi claps back at Argentina's critics

The 39-year-old argued that Argentina's achievements over the past four years prove they belong among football's elite and cannot be attributed to anything other than their performances on the pitch.

The Inter Miami forward said, as quoted by ESPN:

"We've been the best over these past four years, either you like it or not, and no matter what anyone says."

"Once again, we've established ourselves among the top two teams in the world. That proves that everything we've done is no fluke and that nothing was handed to us."

"Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something very few achieve, and this group did it," Messi added.

"If we had lost to England, there would have been people coming out to spout some nonsense, but we didn't give them the chance."

Why Argentina's World Cup run has faced controversy

Questions surrounding Argentina's campaign have largely centred on several refereeing decisions during the knockout stages.

One of the biggest talking points came during their match against Switzerland, when Leandro Paredes received a yellow card for a challenge on Breel Embolo. Replays appeared to show Embolo falling before significant contact was made.

Watch the Embolo red card incident, as shared on X:

The decision became even more controversial because Embolo had already been booked earlier in the match, meaning the second yellow card resulted in his dismissal and forced Switzerland to continue with ten players.

Even before the controversy against Switzerland, Argentina's Round of 16 tie with Egypt was also surrounded by debate.

Mostafa Ziko's goal was ruled out for an infringement in the build-up, while some argued Enzo Fernandez's winning goal should not have stood because of a foul by Alexis Mac Allister.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan went further, claiming the football system favoured Messi and Argentina.

The series of disputed decisions has fuelled suggestions among some fans that Argentina have received favourable treatment throughout the tournament. However, no evidence has emerged to support claims of deliberate bias.

Argentina chase back-to-back World Cup glory

Despite the criticism, Argentina's route to the final has included several difficult moments.

They trailed England until the 85th minute before Messi helped turn the match around with two crucial assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

It was another late escape for Scaloni's side, who also needed extra time to overcome Cabo Verde and Switzerland before producing a comeback victory against Egypt.

Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final, where Messi and his teammates will attempt to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles.

Source: YEN.com.gh