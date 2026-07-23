

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has finally addressed allegations that he punched Dani Olmo after the 2026 World Cup final

The former defender insisted the incident was nothing more than an emotional reaction in the heat of the moment

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed it is investigating Argentina's conduct following the July 19 final

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Roberto Ayala has broken his silence after video footage appearing to show him striking Spain midfielder Dani Olmo circulated widely on social media in the aftermath of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

Tensions boiled over on the pitch following Argentina's defeat to Spain, with players and coaching staff from both sides drawn into a series of confrontations.

Olmo, who was one of Spain's standout players throughout the tournament, found himself at the centre of the flashpoint involving Ayala as celebrations and frustration collided.

Argentina's assistant coach Roberto Ayala finally lifts the lid on his altercation with Spain's Dani Olmo. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista and Logan Riely.

Source: Getty Images

Ayala breaks silence on 'punching' Olmo

The former Argentina defender expressed regret over the incident but was firm in pushing back against the characterisation of his actions as a deliberate assault. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"Obviously I'm sorry. Because of my position, I can't allow a feeling, or what I might receive from the other party, to change my mood and my actions. I'm sorry, but for me, these are things that stay there, and that's it."

He added: "It was more of a push than anything else; it wasn't a punch like they're saying, and that's it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that's it. If I see him, I'll obviously apologise to him in person."

Watch the Ayala-Olmo 'punching' incident, as shared on X:

FIFA opens investigation into Argentina's conduct

Despite Ayala's explanation and expression of regret, FIFA has confirmed that a formal investigation into Argentina's conduct after the World Cup final is underway, BBC reports.

Any players or members of the coaching staff found responsible for the post-match altercations could face suspensions, while the Argentine Football Association (AFA) also risks financial sanctions.

Leandro Paredes appears to punch Spain star Gavi after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19, 2026. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

The scrutiny, however, extends beyond the events of the final. Before the title decider, FIFA had already opened disciplinary proceedings after Argentina's players displayed a banner referencing the Falkland Islands following their semi-final victory over England.

The controversial gesture, combined with the incidents after the final, has left Argentina facing increased scrutiny from football's governing body as the curtain falls on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni makes World Cup final admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni accepted Spain's superiority in the 2026 World Cup final and refused to blame the referee for the defeat.

He maintained that the result was decided by Spain's performance, not Enzo Fernández's red card or the officiating.

Source: YEN.com.gh