Spain star Lamine Yamal showed off his dance moves during the team's World Cup celebrations

A clip of him dancing was shared online with a caption praising his personality

The video has since drawn a wave of playful reactions from football fans

Spain star Lamine Yamal showed off his dance moves during the team's World Cup celebrations. A clip of the moment has since gone viral online.

Lamine Yamal shows off his dance moves during Spain's World Cup celebrations. Image credit: FCB World

Source: Twitter

Yamal's viral moment came after sharing a similar heartwarming moment with his girlfriend following the game against Argentina.

His girlfriend, Ines Garcia, approached him as he sat on the ground and planted a kiss on him, a moment also caught on camera.

Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

Lamine Yamal's dance moves go viral

A video showing Yamal dancing during Spain's World Cup celebrations was shared online by a user known as Trey.

The post was captioned:

"D*mn I'm starting to love this boy."

The clip captured Yamal entering the stage with his dance moves as Spain celebrated their World Cup triumph, continuing a pattern fans have come to associate with the teenager, who has previously shown off his moves during Barcelona and Spain celebrations, including after Spain's Euro 2024 win.

The X video of Lamine Yamal dancing during Spain's World Cup celebrations is shown below.

Fans react to Lamine Yamal's dance moves

Reaction to the clip was largely playful, with fans praising both his talent and his energy off the pitch.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@nugieszz wrote:

"The kid's not even old enough to drive and he's already collecting international fanboys like Pokémon cards..."

@milleremilyt8 said:

"Like play like play this boy don trade make this Yi Qué Fue as him song ooh"

@SipsByNj commented:

"If you're hating on this youngster Lamine Yamal you're only wasting your energy Respect talent when you see it his football is doing all the talking."

@JoshuaDash8 added:

"No be only u ooo....nah pure vibes e bring this world cup."

@Traceeyy1 wrote:

"He should leave Barca so I can love him fully"

Iñaki Williams sends emotional message to brother Nico

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams sent fans to tears with an emotional tribute to his brother, Nico Williams, after Spain's World Cup win.

In the message, Iñaki honoured their immigrant parents' journey from Ghana, writing that Nico had made millions of immigrants like their parents proud.

The post amassed 3.4 million views within hours and sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions from fans across Ghana, Spain and beyond.

Source: YEN.com.gh