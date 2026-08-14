A Ghana Police officer identified as Nicholas Oheneampong Kissi made serious allegations against colleagues at the Mataheko and Odorkor police stations in a viral video

Kissi, a General Lance Corporal with Service No. 43818, claimed fellow officers physically attacked him after speaking out against wrongdoing at the barracks

The officer appealed directly to the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and audit the current Station Officer over the ammunition allegations

A Ghanaian police officer has gone public with alarming accusations against colleagues stationed at the Mataheko and Odorkor Police Barracks, claiming the facilities have been infiltrated by officers engaged in criminal behaviour.

Ghana Police officer Nicholas Oheneampong Kissi alleges serious misconduct, including physical attacks and ammunition supply to criminals, at Mataheko and Odorkor stations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The officer, Nicholas Oheneampong Kissi, a General Lance Corporal bearing Service No. 43818, shared his concerns in a video that circulated on Instagram via dailyviewgh on August 12, 2026.

In it, he appealed directly to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to step in and restore order at both stations.

Kissi described some of his colleagues as "hardened criminals" who had effectively seized control of the barracks, making it impossible for him to carry out his duties without facing retaliation.

Officer claims he was physically confronted

According to Kissi, standing up against misconduct at the station came at a personal cost. He alleged that fellow officers turned on him after he tried to do the right thing.

"One slapped me twice, and they scratched my skin and tore my buttons and shirt," he alleged in the video.

Beyond the physical assault, Kissi levelled a far graver charge against the current Station Officer, claiming to possess intelligence suggesting the officer has been supplying ammunition to armed robbers, who then use it to kill fellow police personnel and attack civilians.

"Per my intel, I informed the administration on record. I put this on record: the current Station Officer, per my intel, is selling ammunition to armed robbers to go and kill their own fellow police officers and to attack civilians," Kissi alleged.

The embattled officer stopped short of presenting direct evidence but insisted an audit would surface the truth.

"I keep on saying it, he should be audited so that we can find the truth in this information given to me," he said, urging the IGP and relevant authorities to launch a full investigation into activities at both stations.

The Instagram post below contains a video in which a Police officer makes serious allegations against colleagues at the Odorkor and Mataheko offices.

Reactions trail viral Police video

The video drew swift reactions from Ghanaians online, with many calling on the Ghana Police Service to take the matter seriously.

In contrast, others questioned the officer's decision to air internal grievances on social media rather than through official channels.

aadekurah commented:

"Eiiiii these allegations are too hot pls IGP and CID Boss you had a missed call."

mcboat_ken_ wrote: "@ghpoliceservice work is here!"

lord_zeus_1050 said:

"As a policeman, don't you know the right avenue to channel your grievances ??? Anyway @ghpoliceservice take it up from here."

stunner_one added:

"As a police officer 👮 don't you know the channel to use to report matters? Do you use social media to report issues? Unless you're suffering from the head, Sia."

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Source: YEN.com.gh