The Edo State Government dismissed Davido's appeal to US President Trump over the Osun election as unnecessary interference

Commissioner Kassim Afegbua argued the singer should focus on music instead of getting involved in serious governance matters

He also addressed a separate controversy involving allegedly fake academic documents linked to Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo

The Edo State Government has slammed Davido over his appeal to US President Trump ahead of the Osun governorship election.

The Edo State Government fires back at Davido after his appeal to US President Trump over the Osun election. Image credit: Nigeria stories.

Source: Instagram

Davido appealed directly to United States President Donald Trump this week, urging him and the international community to monitor Nigeria's upcoming Osun State governorship election closely.

In an open letter shared on his social media pages, the Afrobeats star raised concerns about growing political tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process ahead of the vote.

He called on relevant authorities to protect voters and ensure every ballot cast is respected, stressing that Osun residents deserve a peaceful and credible election.

Davido is the nephew of incumbent Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election under the Accord Party banner in Saturday's contest.

Edo govt slams Davido over Trump appeal

Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, addressed Davido's intervention during a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

He dismissed the singer's appeal as unnecessary interference, arguing that Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo was well within his rights to campaign for the APC's Osun governorship candidate ahead of the election.

Afegbua said:

"Davido, who should be in the studio to record good music, has become a politician. It was arrant nonsense to threaten to write to Trump. You can imagine what people will do when it comes to democracy. The fact is that Adeleke is a dancer. Governance is serious business."

He also reminded Davido that the fans who built his music career were not necessarily Accord Party supporters, questioning why the singer had chosen to wade into political matters rather than focus on his craft.

Afegbua dismisses academic document claims

Afegbua used the same briefing to summarise a separate controversy involving academic documents circulating online, allegedly showing Governor Okpebholo's results.

He described the documents as forgeries, saying he had personally seen authentic proof of the governor's Master's degree, while contrasting it with unverified claims about Adeleke's own academic record.

He closed the briefing by expressing confidence in an APC victory in Saturday's election.

Davido opens up on "Aye" video vixen switch

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Davido shared the story behind an unexpected casting change in the music video for his hit song "Aye."

He explained that the original video vixen, a beauty pageant contestant, could not participate due to a contractual obligation, leading his production team to use her make-up artist instead.

The singer later clarified there was no fallout between the original vixen and the make-up artist following the casting switch, retracting an earlier claim after the make-up artist publicly disputed it online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh