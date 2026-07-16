Argentina displayed a political banner after defeating England to reach the World Cup final

FIFA regulations prohibit political banners, flags and similar items inside stadiums

The message referred to the long-running Falkland Islands dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom

Argentina's celebrations after their dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England have sparked debate after players displayed a banner carrying a political message that could fall foul of FIFA regulations.

Lautaro Martinez's dramatic 93rd-minute header sealed a famous victory for Lionel Scaloni's side, sending the reigning champions into Sunday's World Cup final, where they will face Spain as they chase back-to-back titles.

The FIFA Rule Argentina May Have Broken After Beating England

Source: Twitter

The latest chapter in the fierce rivalry between Argentina and England was played against the backdrop of decades of sporting and political tension, including the long-running dispute over the Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina.

Following the final whistle, several Argentina players held up a banner reading "Los Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas Islands are Argentine").

The display quickly attracted attention because of FIFA's regulations regarding political messages at football matches.

What FIFA's Rules Say

FIFA's tournament regulations prohibit the display of banners, flags, clothing or other items that contain political, offensive or discriminatory messages inside stadiums.

The governing body's rules state that:

"Banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature" are prohibited.

Because the banner referred to the disputed sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, some observers have argued that it could be considered political under FIFA's regulations.

As a result, Argentina could potentially face scrutiny from FIFA over the post-match celebration, although no disciplinary action had been announced at the time of reporting.

The History Behind the Banner

The Falkland Islands remain one of the most sensitive political issues between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

In 1982, the two countries fought a 74-day war over the islands, resulting in the deaths of 649 Argentine military personnel and 255 British service members.

The islands have remained under British administration since the conflict, with most residents voting to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Argentina, however, continues to claim sovereignty over the territory, arguing that it inherited the islands from Spain after gaining independence in 1816 and referring to them as the Malvinas.

The incident has also prompted comparisons with earlier in the tournament, when Iranian supporters displayed banners viewed as symbols of protest against the Tehran government but did not face any reported disciplinary action.

Source: YEN.com.gh