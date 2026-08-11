Michael Essien has offered Caleb Yirenkyi some timely advice after the 20-year-old completed his move to Coventry City

Coventry boss Frank Lampard reportedly consulted his former Chelsea teammate before completing the record-breaking deal

Yirenkyi’s stock soared at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he featured in Ghana’s goalless draw with England and scored against Panama

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Michael Essien has urged Caleb Yirenkyi to stay humble, disciplined and hungry to learn as the young Ghanaian midfielder begins a new chapter with Coventry City.

Essien, who worked closely with Yirenkyi as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjælland, believes the 20-year-old has the qualities to keep climbing if he maintains the attitude that helped him earn his move to the Premier League.

Michael Essien shares his nuggets of wisdom with Caleb Yirenkyi after his move to Coventry City. Photos by Anadolu and Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Essien's advice to Caleb Yirenkyi

The former Ghana international took to X to share a personal message with his former pupil.

"Your hard work, dedication, attitude and willingness to learn will continue to push you to greater heights. "

"Stay humble, discipline, respectful and keep working hard. Wishing you all the best."

Essien's words carry extra weight given his close involvement in Yirenkyi's development at Nordsjælland.

Reports from England suggest Coventry manager Frank Lampard also consulted Essien before completing the transfer.

The pair spent nine years together at Chelsea, winning major trophies during their time at Stamford Bridge.

Their shared experience as central midfielders has also fuelled comparisons between the two, particularly regarding their physicality, energy and ability to influence games from the middle of the pitch.

Yirenkyi's rise accelerated during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He impressed in Ghana's 0-0 draw with England in Boston before scoring the winner in the Black Stars' 1-0 victory over Panama.

Those performances, combined with his development under Essien, convinced Coventry that he was ready for the next challenge.

Caleb Yirenkyi is set to make his Premier League debut on August 21, 2026 against defending champions Arsenal. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Yirenkyi faces immediate Premier League test

The move represents a major step for Yirenkyi, who will now have the chance to test himself against some of England's best players.

According to Sky Sports, Coventry begin their 2026/27 Premier League campaign on Friday, August 21, with a daunting trip to the Emirates Stadium to face reigning champions Arsenal.

It will be an immediate test for Lampard's new-look squad — and a chance for Yirenkyi to show that he is ready for the Premier League stage.

For now, Essien's message is simple: work hard, stay grounded and keep learning.

Why Caleb Yirenkyi chose Coventry City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi had opened up about his conversation with Frank Lampard that convinced him to join Coventry City.

The 20-year-old disclosed that Lampard’s vision for his development ultimately convinced him to make the move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh