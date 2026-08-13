Paris Saint-Germain edged Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup to retain the trophy and claim back-to-back titles

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué struck for PSG, with the triumph giving Ousmane Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or hopes another boost

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the updated 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings following PSG’s Super Cup triumph

Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Super Cup triumph has added another twist to the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, with several of their stars strengthening their claims after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 20th minute after being set up by Désiré Doué, before 17-year-old Brian Madjo equalised for Villa before the break.

Rodri, Ousmane Dembele, and Harry Kane are in contention for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Award. Photos by Carl Recine, Alexander Hassenstein, and Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Doué then restored PSG's lead after half-time, securing another European trophy for the French giants.

The victory gave PSG back-to-back Super Cup titles and further strengthened the cases of their leading individual stars.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup also playing a major role in the voting, the battle for the prestigious award remains wide open. Here is how the current top five shape up.

Updated Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings

5. Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé scored 10 goals and provided four assists as France finished fourth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also became the first player to win the La Liga, Champions League and World Cup Golden Boot in the same calendar year. However, the lack of major team trophies has weakened his overall case.

4. Rodri

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner returned from an ACL injury and reminded everyone of his quality. He won the World Cup Golden Ball after featuring in all eight of Spain's matches. He also helped Manchester City win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, although the Premier League and Champions League remained out of reach.

3. Lamine Yamal

Yamal enjoyed another impressive campaign with Barcelona, helping them win La Liga and the Supercopa de España. Spain's World Cup success has also strengthened his candidacy, despite a quieter individual tournament.

2. Ousmane Dembélé

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner remains firmly in the conversation. Dembélé scored six World Cup goals, including a hat-trick against Norway, while PSG's trophy-laden campaign continues to boost his case. France's failure to reach the World Cup final, however, could count against him.

1. Harry Kane

Kane currently boasts the strongest statistical case. The England captain scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich, helping them win a domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

He added six goals at the World Cup and led England to third place. The biggest question is whether Kane's remarkable goal-scoring numbers and club success will outweigh his failure to reach the World Cup final.

Arsenal legend questions Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Arsenal legend had ruled out Harry Kane’s chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or in October.

The former Gunners star pointed to Kane’s Champions League displays and his performances in the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup as reasons for his verdict.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh