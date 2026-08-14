Cristiano Ronaldo was welcomed back to Al-Nassr training with a heartfelt message from coach Ange Postecoglou

The Australian coach congratulated Ronaldo on his recent wedding to Georgina Rodríguez in front of his teammates

Ronaldo did not respond in words, but a wide smile spread across his face as his teammates applauded

Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his emotions at Al-Nassr training this week, breaking into a wide smile after a heartfelt welcome from his new head coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after Al-Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou congratulates him on his wedding in front of his teammates. Image credit: Ronaldo/AlNassr.

Source: Instagram

Ronaldo's arrival came just days after he married long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez in Portugal, following years together and four children as a couple.

He had been granted extended leave to attend the occasion, becoming the last Al-Nassr player to return to training following the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo's delayed arrival means he is expected to miss the club's opening two competitive fixtures, though Postecoglou has since described him as "always ready" for whenever he is called upon.

Postecoglou congratulates Ronaldo on his wedding

Al-Nassr's official social media account shared a video capturing the moment Ange Postecoglou received his captain during the evening training session.

The Australian coach made a point of welcoming Ronaldo in front of the rest of the squad, addressing the occasion that had kept him away from the club in recent weeks.

Speaking directly to Ronaldo as his teammates looked on, Postecoglou said:

"We welcome back Chris... Congratulations to you and your family, mate."

Ronaldo did not say a word in response. A broad smile spread across his face instead, betraying his delight at being back among the group, while his teammates clapped and applauded him.

He then threw himself straight into the training session as preparations continued for Al-Nassr's new season.

The X video showing the exchange between Ronaldo and Postecoglou is below.

Ronaldo debuts hair transformation after wedding

Ronaldo's return also came with a striking hair transformation, as he swapped his closely shaved World Cup buzzcut for a fresh copper-yellow tone.

The new look sparked a wave of playful reactions online, with fans joking about the timing and meaning behind the change just days after his wedding.

Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

The gesture drew attention given the long-standing rivalry between the two football icons, with many praising Ronaldo for setting aside their competitive history to offer his condolences during a difficult time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh