GMet Issues Afternoon Weather Alert for Ghana on July 30, Warns of Thunderstorms

Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an afternoon weather alert for Thursday, July 30, 2026, covering both southern and northern Ghana

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with pockets of slight rain or drizzle expected across several areas

The northern sector will experience a mix of sunshine and cloudiness before thunderstorms and rainfall move in later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an afternoon weather advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026, cautioning residents across the country to expect unsettled conditions as the day progresses.

According to GMet's forecast, mostly cloudy conditions will dominate southern Ghana throughout the afternoon.

The GMet issues its afternoon weather alert for Ghana on July 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Scattered pockets of slight rain or drizzle are likely in some areas, though the agency stopped short of predicting widespread heavy downpours for the region.

Residents in southern parts of the country are advised to prepare for reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces in areas that receive rainfall.

Thunderstorms expected in Northern Ghana

Conditions in the northern sector are forecast to begin with a combination of cloudiness and sunshine before deteriorating later in the day.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall activities are likely to develop over portions of the north as the afternoon advances.

Thunderstorms can bring heavy rain, strong winds and lightning in a short period of time, posing risks to outdoor activities, farming operations and road travel in affected communities.

Ghanaians in both zones are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet as conditions evolve and to take appropriate precautions, particularly those travelling long distances or working outdoors.

Read afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet earlier weather alert for today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued a morning weather update for Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Thunderstorms and rain were expected across the transition and northern sectors of Ghana throughout the day.

Early morning mist and fog were also forecast to reduce visibility in coastal, forested and mountainous areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh